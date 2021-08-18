Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. MorphoSys AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOR   DE0006632003

MORPHOSYS AG

(MOR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGAP-PVR : MorphoSys AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08/18/2021 | 10:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: MorphoSys AG MorphoSys AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-08-18 / 16:00 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer 

 
 
 Name:                           MorphoSys AG 
 
 Street:                         Semmelweisstr. 7 
 
 Postal code:                    82152 
 
 City:                           Planegg 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  529900493806K77LRE72 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
               Other reason: 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. 
 City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA) 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 11 Aug 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               0.03 %                     4.95 %       4.97 %                             34231943 
 
 Previous                          0.60 %                     5.04 %       5.64 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE0006632003               0           8656            0 %         0.03 % 
 
 US6177602025               0             22            0 %      0.00006 % 
 
 Total                     8678                         0.03 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion       Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 
                                                period 
 
 Right To Recall    Open                                                                     122714             0.36 % 
 
 Call Warrant       31.12.2030                                                                 1041            0.003 % 
 
 Swap               31.12.2030                                                                 1041            0.003 % 
 
 Convertible Bond   16.10.2025                                                               271917             0.79 % 
 
                                                Total                                        396713             1.16 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of        Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion  Cash or physical            Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument     date                   period                  settlement                       absolute           in % 
 
 Call Warrant   31.12.2030                                     Cash                               195351         0.57 % 
 
 Put Warrant    31.12.2030                                     Cash                               192996         0.56 % 
 
 Swap           11.08.2031                                     Cash                               908991         2.66 % 
 
                                                               Total                             1297338         3.79 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                      % of voting rights (if at   % of voting rights through instruments     Total of both (if at 
                                   least 3% or more)                 (if at least 5% or more)        least 5% or more) 
 
 The Goldman Sachs                                 %                                        %                        % 
 Group, Inc. 
 
 GSAM Holdings LLC                                 %                                        %                        % 
 
 Goldman Sachs Asset                               %                                        %                        % 
 Management, L.P. 
 
 -                                                 %                                        %                        % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs                                 %                                        %                        % 
 Group, Inc. 
 
 Goldman, Sachs & Co.                              %                                        %                        % 
 Wertpapier GmbH 
 
 -                                                 %                                        %                        % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs                                 %                                        %                        % 
 Group, Inc. 
 
 Goldman Sachs (UK)                                %                                        %                        % 
 L.L.C. 
 
 Goldman Sachs Group UK                            %                                        %                        % 
 Limited 
 
 Goldman Sachs                                     %                                        %                        % 
 International Bank 
 
 -                                                 %                                        %                        % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs                                 %                                        %                        % 
 Group, Inc. 
 
 Goldman Sachs Bank USA                            %                                        %                        % 
 
 Goldman Sachs Bank                                %                                        %                        % 
 Europe SE 
 
 -                                                 %                                        %                        % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs                                 %                                        %                        % 
 Group, Inc. 
 
 Folio Financial, Inc.                             %                                        %                        % 
 
 Folio Investments Inc.                            %                                        %                        % 
 
 -                                                 %                                        %                        % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs                                 %                                        %                        % 
 Group, Inc. 
 
 Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC                           %                                        %                        % 
 
 -                                                 %                                        %                        % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs                                 %                                        %                        % 
 Group, Inc. 
 
 Goldman Sachs (UK)                                %                                        %                        % 
 L.L.C. 
 
 Goldman Sachs Group UK                            %                                        %                        % 
 Limited 
 
 Goldman Sachs                                     %                                        %                        % 
 International 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 16 Aug 2021

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-18 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      MorphoSys AG 
              Semmelweisstr. 7 
              82152 Planegg 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.morphosys.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1227257 2021-08-18

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1227257&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 18, 2021 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)

All news about MORPHOSYS AG
10:04aMORPHOSYS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
PU
10:01aDGAP-PVR : MorphoSys AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
DJ
10:01aMORPHOSYS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
08/17MORPHOSYS' : Partner Incyte Announced Development and Commercialization Agreemen..
PU
08/17MORPHOSYS : Incyte Grants InnoCare Rights to Tafasitamab in Greater China
MT
08/17MORPHOSYS' : Partner Incyte Announced Development and Commercialization Agreemen..
PU
08/17MORPHOSYS' : Partner Incyte Announced Development and Commercialization Agreemen..
EQ
08/17PRESS RELEASE : MorphoSys' Partner Incyte Announced Development and Commercializ..
DJ
08/16European ADRs Move Lower in Monday Trading
MT
08/13European ADRs Move Higher in Friday Trading
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MORPHOSYS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 170 M 200 M 200 M
Net income 2021 -199 M -233 M -233 M
Net cash 2021 715 M 837 M 837 M
P/E ratio 2021 -9,39x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 537 M 1 801 M 1 801 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,83x
EV / Sales 2022 3,54x
Nbr of Employees 607
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart MORPHOSYS AG
Duration : Period :
MorphoSys AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORPHOSYS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 45,05 €
Average target price 97,62 €
Spread / Average Target 117%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Paul Kress CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Sung H. Lee Chief Financial Officer
Marc Cluzel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Malte Peters Chief Research & Development Officer
Roland Wandeler Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MORPHOSYS AG-51.98%1 801
MODERNA, INC.284.67%162 209
LONZA GROUP AG29.82%59 980
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.43.46%49 252
CELLTRION, INC.-23.68%31 797
SEAGEN INC.-8.80%29 060