DGAP-PVR : MorphoSys AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer

Name: MorphoSys AG Street: Semmelweisstr. 7 Postal code: 82152 City: Planegg Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900493806K77LRE72 2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA) 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 11 Aug 2021 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights (total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 7.b.) New 0.03 % 4.95 % 4.97 % 34231943 Previous 0.60 % 5.04 % 5.64 % / notification 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0006632003 0 8656 0 % 0.03 % US6177602025 0 22 0 % 0.00006 % Total 8678 0.03 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % period Right To Recall Open 122714 0.36 % Call Warrant 31.12.2030 1041 0.003 % Swap 31.12.2030 1041 0.003 % Convertible Bond 16.10.2025 271917 0.79 % Total 396713 1.16 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights instrument date period settlement absolute in % Call Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 195351 0.57 % Put Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 192996 0.56 % Swap 11.08.2031 Cash 908991 2.66 % Total 1297338 3.79 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Name % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through instruments Total of both (if at least 3% or more) (if at least 5% or more) least 5% or more) The Goldman Sachs % % % Group, Inc. GSAM Holdings LLC % % % Goldman Sachs Asset % % % Management, L.P. - % % % The Goldman Sachs % % % Group, Inc. Goldman, Sachs & Co. % % % Wertpapier GmbH - % % % The Goldman Sachs % % % Group, Inc. Goldman Sachs (UK) % % % L.L.C. Goldman Sachs Group UK % % % Limited Goldman Sachs % % % International Bank - % % % The Goldman Sachs % % % Group, Inc. Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % % Goldman Sachs Bank % % % Europe SE - % % % The Goldman Sachs % % % Group, Inc. Folio Financial, Inc. % % % Folio Investments Inc. % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs % % % Group, Inc. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs % % % Group, Inc. Goldman Sachs (UK) % % % L.L.C. Goldman Sachs Group UK % % % Limited Goldman Sachs % % % International 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % % 10. Other explanatory remarks: Date 16 Aug 2021

Language: English Company: MorphoSys AG Semmelweisstr. 7 82152 Planegg Germany Internet: www.morphosys.com

