DGAP-PVR: MorphoSys AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: MorphoSys AG
MorphoSys AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the
German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution
2020-12-28 / 16:00
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Notification of Major Holdings*
*1. Details of issuer*
+------------------------------+--------------------+
|Name: |MorphoSys AG |
+------------------------------+--------------------+
|Street: |Semmelweisstr. 7 |
+------------------------------+--------------------+
|Postal code: |82152 |
+------------------------------+--------------------+
|City: |Planegg |
| |Germany |
+------------------------------+--------------------+
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|529900493806K77LRE72|
+------------------------------+--------------------+
*2. Reason for notification*
+-+-------------------------------------------------+
|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights|
+-+-------------------------------------------------+
| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
+-+-------------------------------------------------+
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |
+-+-------------------------------------------------+
| |Other reason: |
+-+-------------------------------------------------+
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*
+--------------------------------------------------------------+
|Legal entity: BlackRock, Inc. |
|City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, |
|United States of America (USA) |
+--------------------------------------------------------------+
*4. Names of shareholder(s)*
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
++
||
++
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*
+-----------+
|18 Dec 2020|
+-----------+
*6. Total positions*
+-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+
| |% of voting|% of voting| Total of| Total number|
| | rights| rights| both in %| of voting|
| |attached to| through| (7.a. +| rights|
| | shares|instruments| 7.b.)| pursuant to|
| | (total of| (total of| | Sec. 41 WpHG|
| | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | |
| | | 7.b.2)| | |
+-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+
|New | 4.18 %| 0.68 %| 4.86 %| 32890046|
+-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+
|Previous | 4.71 %| 0.49 %| 5.20 %| /|
|notification | | | | |
+-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+
*7. Details on total positions*
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+
|ISIN | Absolute | In % |
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+
| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|
| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|
| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+
|DE0006632003| 0| 1376196| 0.00 %| 4.18 %|
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+
|*Total* | 1376196 | 4.18 % |
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+
|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting|
|instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|
|t | |period | absolute| |
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+
|Lent |N/A |N/A | 211290| 0.64 %|
|Securitie| | | | |
|s (right | | | | |
|to | | | | |
|recall) | | | | |
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+
| | |*Total* | 211290| 0.64 %|
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*
+----------+------------+----------+---------+--------+--------+
|Type of |Expiration |Exercise |Cash or | Voting| Voting|
|instrument|or maturity |or |physical | rights| rights|
| |date |conversion|settlemen|absolute| in %|
| | |period |t | | |
+----------+------------+----------+---------+--------+--------+
|Contract |N/A |N/A |Cash | 10805| 0.03 %|
|for | | | | | |
|Difference| | | | | |
+----------+------------+----------+---------+--------+--------+
| | | |*Total* | 10805| 0.03 %|
+----------+------------+----------+---------+--------+--------+
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation*
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not |
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the |
| |(underlying) issuer (1.). |
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the |
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+
|Name |% of voting| % of voting| Total of both|
| | rights (if| rights| (if at least 5%|
| |at least 3%| through| or more)|
| | or more)| instruments| |
| | |(if at least| |
| | | 5% or more)| |
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+
|Trident Merger LLC | %| %| %|
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+
|BlackRock Investment| %| %| %|
|Management, LLC | | | |
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+
|- | %| %| %|
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+
|- | %| %| %|
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+
|BlackRock Holdco 4, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+
|BlackRock Holdco 6, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+
|BlackRock Delaware | %| %| %|
|Holdings Inc. | | | |
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+
|BlackRock Fund | %| %| %|
|Advisors | | | |
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+
|- | %| %| %|
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
December 28, 2020 10:00 ET (15:00 GMT)