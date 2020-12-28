Log in
MorphoSys AG    MOR   DE0006632003

MORPHOSYS AG

(MOR)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 12/28 10:45:23 am
91.14 EUR   +0.75%
10:01aDGAP-PVR : MorphoSys AG: Release according to -5-
DJ
10:01aDGAP-PVR : MorphoSys AG: Release according to -4-
DJ
10:01aDGAP-PVR : MorphoSys AG: Release according to -3-
DJ
DGAP-PVR: MorphoSys AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

12/28/2020 | 10:01am EST
 DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: MorphoSys AG 
MorphoSys AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the 
German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide 
distribution 
 
2020-12-28 / 16:00 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
*Notification of Major Holdings* 
 
*1. Details of issuer* 
+------------------------------+--------------------+ 
|Name:                         |MorphoSys AG        | 
+------------------------------+--------------------+ 
|Street:                       |Semmelweisstr. 7    | 
+------------------------------+--------------------+ 
|Postal code:                  |82152               | 
+------------------------------+--------------------+ 
|City:                         |Planegg             | 
|                              |Germany             | 
+------------------------------+--------------------+ 
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|529900493806K77LRE72| 
+------------------------------+--------------------+ 
*2. Reason for notification* 
+-+-------------------------------------------------+ 
|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights| 
+-+-------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments              | 
+-+-------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights             | 
+-+-------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Other reason:                                    | 
+-+-------------------------------------------------+ 
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation* 
+--------------------------------------------------------------+ 
|Legal entity: BlackRock, Inc.                                 | 
|City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware,     | 
|United States of America (USA)                                | 
+--------------------------------------------------------------+ 
*4. Names of shareholder(s)* 
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
++ 
|| 
++ 
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:* 
+-----------+ 
|18 Dec 2020| 
+-----------+ 
*6. Total positions* 
+-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+ 
|             |% of voting|% of voting|  Total of| Total number| 
|             |     rights|     rights| both in %|    of voting| 
|             |attached to|    through|   (7.a. +|       rights| 
|             |     shares|instruments|     7.b.)|  pursuant to| 
|             |  (total of|  (total of|          | Sec. 41 WpHG| 
|             |      7.a.)|    7.b.1 +|          |             | 
|             |           |     7.b.2)|          |             | 
+-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+ 
|New          |     4.18 %|     0.68 %|    4.86 %|     32890046| 
+-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+ 
|Previous     |     4.71 %|     0.49 %|    5.20 %|            /| 
|notification |           |           |          |             | 
+-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+ 
*7. Details on total positions* 
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)* 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|ISIN        |        Absolute        |          In %          | 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|            |     Direct|    Indirect|     Direct|    Indirect| 
|            |   (Sec. 33|    (Sec. 34|   (Sec. 33|    (Sec. 34| 
|            |      WpHG)|       WpHG)|      WpHG)|       WpHG)| 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|DE0006632003|          0|     1376196|     0.00 %|      4.18 %| 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|*Total*     |        1376196         |         4.18 %         | 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG* 
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ 
|Type of  |Expiration or  |Exercise or |     Voting|     Voting| 
|instrumen|maturity date  |conversion  |     rights|rights in %| 
|t        |               |period      |   absolute|           | 
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ 
|Lent     |N/A            |N/A         |     211290|     0.64 %| 
|Securitie|               |            |           |           | 
|s (right |               |            |           |           | 
|to       |               |            |           |           | 
|recall)  |               |            |           |           | 
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ 
|         |               |*Total*     |     211290|     0.64 %| 
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ 
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG* 
+----------+------------+----------+---------+--------+--------+ 
|Type of   |Expiration  |Exercise  |Cash or  |  Voting|  Voting| 
|instrument|or maturity |or        |physical |  rights|  rights| 
|          |date        |conversion|settlemen|absolute|    in %| 
|          |            |period    |t        |        |        | 
+----------+------------+----------+---------+--------+--------+ 
|Contract  |N/A         |N/A       |Cash     |   10805|  0.03 %| 
|for       |            |          |         |        |        | 
|Difference|            |          |         |        |        | 
+----------+------------+----------+---------+--------+--------+ 
|          |            |          |*Total*  |   10805|  0.03 %| 
+----------+------------+----------+---------+--------+--------+ 
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification 
obligation* 
 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not        | 
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that| 
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the           | 
| |(underlying) issuer (1.).                                   | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the     | 
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:        | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|Name                |% of voting| % of voting|   Total of both| 
|                    | rights (if|      rights| (if at least 5%| 
|                    |at least 3%|     through|        or more)| 
|                    |   or more)| instruments|                | 
|                    |           |(if at least|                | 
|                    |           | 5% or more)|                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock, Inc.     |          %|           %|               %| 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|Trident Merger LLC  |          %|           %|               %| 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock Investment|          %|           %|               %| 
|Management, LLC     |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|-                   |          %|           %|               %| 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock, Inc.     |          %|           %|               %| 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock Holdco 2, |          %|           %|               %| 
|Inc.                |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock Financial |          %|           %|               %| 
|Management, Inc.    |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|-                   |          %|           %|               %| 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock, Inc.     |          %|           %|               %| 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock Holdco 2, |          %|           %|               %| 
|Inc.                |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock Financial |          %|           %|               %| 
|Management, Inc.    |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock Holdco 4, |          %|           %|               %| 
|LLC                 |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock Holdco 6, |          %|           %|               %| 
|LLC                 |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock Delaware  |          %|           %|               %| 
|Holdings Inc.       |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock Fund      |          %|           %|               %| 
|Advisors            |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|-                   |          %|           %|               %| 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock, Inc.     |          %|           %|               %| 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock Holdco 2, |          %|           %|               %| 
|Inc.                |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock Financial |          %|           %|               %| 
|Management, Inc.    |           |            |                |

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 28, 2020 10:00 ET (15:00 GMT)

