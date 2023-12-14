FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - Morphosys has used the strong share price rally to increase its capital. On Thursday, the shares of the antibody specialist had initially moved ahead of the price of the new shares of 30 euros and came back to 29.50 euros on the Tradegate trading platform. Shareholders' subscription rights were excluded from the issue.

On Xetra, the trend was less weak with a low of 31.61 euros. The discount was thus less than ten percent and has since narrowed further to around half.

"With the capital increase, Morphosys is securing sufficient cash beyond the pelabresib approval decision in mid-2025," commented analyst James Gordon from JPMorgan. This means that a massive negative factor disappears into thin air.

It was only on Tuesday that Morphosys shares reached their highest level for two years at 33.75 euros, after having briefly cost just 14.52 euros at the end of November. The cancer drug pelabresib had failed to meet important secondary objectives in a study on myelofibrosis patients. Myelofibrosis is a rare blood cancer that originates in the bone marrow.

However, the disillusionment quickly gave way to hope that the drug could still be approved in the USA and become a bestseller. This assessment was then underpinned by a positive presentation at the annual congress of US haematologists.

Morphosys shares have risen by up to 170 percent in 2023, making them the lone leader in the second-line index SDax./ag/ajx/stk