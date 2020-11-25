MORPHOSYS : Morgan Stanley gives a Neutral rating

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Canada
Deutschland
France
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
United Kingdom
United States
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Economic calendar
Listed company
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
French state ownership
Education
Water
Sin stocks
Biotechnology
At the foot of the Mont Blanc
Place your bets
Europe's family businesses
Lets all cycle!
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
French state ownership
Education
Water
Sin stocks
Biotechnology
At the foot of the Mont Blanc
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
MarketScreener Homepage
>
Equities
>
Xetra
>
MorphoSys AG
MOR
DE0006632003
MORPHOSYS AG
(MOR)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate TRADEGATE AG -
11/25 01:00:00 pm
91.3100
EUR
+0.30%
07:24a
MORPHOSYS
: Morgan Stanley gives a Neutral rating
MD
11/24
MORPHOSYS AG
: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11/23
MORPHOSYS AG
: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
PU
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
Analyst Recommendations
MORPHOSYS : Morgan Stanley gives a Neutral rating
11/25/2020 | 07:24am EST
Send by mail :
Last Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Morgan Stanley gives a Neutral rating. The target price is still set at EUR 105.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
MORGAN STANLEY
5.53%
63.6
24.41%
MORPHOSYS AG
0.33%
91.12
-28.20%
All news about MORPHOSYS AG
07:24a
MORPHOSYS
: Morgan Stanley gives a Neutral rating
MD
11/24
MORPHOSYS AG
: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
11/23
MORPHOSYS AG
: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
PU
11/23
MORPHOSYS AG
: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
11/18
MORPHOSYS AG
: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
11/18
MORPHOSYS
: Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
11/13
MORPHOSYS
: Deutsche Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
11/13
MORPHOSYS
: Berenberg maintains a Buy rating
MD
11/13
MORPHOSYS
: Barclays remains Neutral
MD
11/12
MORPHOSYS
: RBC reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
More news
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2020
321 M
382 M
382 M
Net income 2020
16,4 M
19,5 M
19,5 M
Net cash 2020
681 M
811 M
811 M
P/E ratio 2020
164x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
2 981 M
3 542 M
3 547 M
EV / Sales 2020
7,17x
EV / Sales 2021
8,04x
Nbr of Employees
640
Free-Float
95,1%
More Financials
Chart MORPHOSYS AG
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORPHOSYS AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bearish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
15
Average target price
126,45 €
Last Close Price
91,04 €
Spread / Highest target
75,7%
Spread / Average Target
38,9%
Spread / Lowest Target
-61,9%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Jean-Paul Kress
CEO & Member-Supervisory Board
Marc Cluzel
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Wandeler
Chief Operating Officer
Jens Holstein
Chief Financial Officer
Malte Peters
Chief Research & Development Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
MORPHOSYS AG
-28.20%
3 542
LONZA GROUP AG
56.17%
44 950
MODERNA, INC.
403.89%
39 001
CELLTRION, INC.
66.57%
36 284
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.
11.32%
32 977
SEAGEN INC.
44.08%
29 684
More Results
Categories
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Tools
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
Best of des tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave