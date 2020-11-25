Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  MorphoSys AG    MOR   DE0006632003

MORPHOSYS AG

(MOR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

MORPHOSYS : Morgan Stanley gives a Neutral rating

11/25/2020 | 07:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Morgan Stanley gives a Neutral rating. The target price is still set at EUR 105.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MORGAN STANLEY 5.53% 63.6 Delayed Quote.24.41%
MORPHOSYS AG 0.33% 91.12 Delayed Quote.-28.20%
All news about MORPHOSYS AG
07:24aMORPHOSYS : Morgan Stanley gives a Neutral rating
MD
11/24MORPHOSYS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
11/23MORPHOSYS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
PU
11/23MORPHOSYS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
11/18MORPHOSYS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
11/18MORPHOSYS : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
11/13MORPHOSYS : Deutsche Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
11/13MORPHOSYS : Berenberg maintains a Buy rating
MD
11/13MORPHOSYS : Barclays remains Neutral
MD
11/12MORPHOSYS : RBC reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 321 M 382 M 382 M
Net income 2020 16,4 M 19,5 M 19,5 M
Net cash 2020 681 M 811 M 811 M
P/E ratio 2020 164x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 981 M 3 542 M 3 547 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,17x
EV / Sales 2021 8,04x
Nbr of Employees 640
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart MORPHOSYS AG
Duration : Period :
MorphoSys AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORPHOSYS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 126,45 €
Last Close Price 91,04 €
Spread / Highest target 75,7%
Spread / Average Target 38,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -61,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Paul Kress CEO & Member-Supervisory Board
Marc Cluzel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Wandeler Chief Operating Officer
Jens Holstein Chief Financial Officer
Malte Peters Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MORPHOSYS AG-28.20%3 542
LONZA GROUP AG56.17%44 950
MODERNA, INC.403.89%39 001
CELLTRION, INC.66.57%36 284
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.11.32%32 977
SEAGEN INC.44.08%29 684
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ