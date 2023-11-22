MORPHOSYS : UBS gives a Buy rating
November 22, 2023 at 02:08 am EST
UBS is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains unchanged at EUR 47.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
