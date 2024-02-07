MorphoSys AG is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Germany. The Company discovers, develops, and delivers cancer medicines to patients. It markets its proprietary medicine Monjuvi (tafasitamab-cxix) in the United States, a cancer immunotherapy treatment, used to treat patients in combination with lenalidomide with second and later lines of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplant. Tafasitamab is also being evaluated in a global clinical trial as a first line therapy for DLBCL. Two additional product candidates are in late and mid-stage clinical development in oncology indications: pelabresib, a small-molecule BET inhibitor, is studied as a treatment for myelofibrosis, a type of bone marrow cancer for which treatment options are limited; and CPI-0209, a second generation EZH2 inhibitor, is studied for treating hematological and solid tumors.