Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. MorphoSys AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOR   DE0006632003

MORPHOSYS AG

(MOR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MorphoSys AG: Corporate Calendar 2022

11/29/2021 | 04:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
MorphoSys AG: Corporate Calendar 2022

29.11.2021 / 22:02
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media Release
Planegg/Munich, Germany, November 29, 2021

MorphoSys AG: Corporate Calendar 2022

 

Dear Madam/Sir,

Please note MorphoSys' financial reporting dates 2022 as follows:

  Publication of Interim Statement / Report Conference Call
Year-End Results 2021 March 16, 2022 // 10 pm CET
(5 pm EDT; 9 pm GMT)		 March 17, 2022 // 2 pm CET
(9 am EDT; 1 pm GMT)
First Quarter Interim Statement 2022 May 4, 2022 // 10 pm CEST
(4 pm EDT; 9 pm BST)		 May 5, 2022 // 2 pm CEST
(8 am EDT; 1 pm BST)
Half-Year Report 2022 August 3, 2022 // 10 pm CEST
(4 pm EDT; 9 pm BST)		 August 4, 2022 // 2 pm CEST
(8 am EDT; 1 pm BST)
Third Quarter Interim Statement 2022 Nov. 16, 2022 // 10 pm CET
(4 pm EST; 9 pm GMT)		 Nov. 17, 2022 // 2 pm CET
(8 am EST; 1 pm GMT)
     
Annual General Meeting May 18, 2022  
 


For a direct import of the dates to your calendar, please visit our corporate website: https://www.morphosys.com/media-and-investors/morphosys-events#company-calendar


About MorphoSys
MorphoSys (FSE & NASDAQ: MOR) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for people living with cancer and autoimmune diseases. Based on its leading expertise in antibody and protein technologies, MorphoSys is advancing its own pipeline of new drug candidates and has created antibodies that are developed by partners in different areas of unmet medical need. In 2017, Tremfya(R) (guselkumab) - developed by Janssen Research & Development, LLC and marketed by Janssen Biotech, Inc. for the treatment of plaque psoriasis - became the first drug based on MorphoSys' antibody technology to receive regulatory approval. In July 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval of the company's proprietary product Monjuvi(R) (tafasitamab-cxix) in combination with lenalidomide for patients with a certain type of lymphoma. Headquartered near Munich, Germany, the MorphoSys Group, including the fully owned U.S. subsidiaries MorphoSys US Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc., has more than 750 employees. For more information visit www.morphosys.com or www.morphosys-us.com.

Minjuvi(R) and Monjuvi(R) are registered trademarks of MorphoSys AG.
Tremfya(R) is a registered trademark of Janssen Biotech, Inc.

MorphoSys Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the MorphoSys group of companies. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of MorphoSys as of the date of this release and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which might cause the actual results, financial condition and liquidity, performance or achievements of MorphoSys, or industry results, to be materially different from any historic or future results, financial conditions and liquidity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, even if MorphoSys' results, performance, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates are consistent with such forward-looking statements, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods. Among the factors that may result in differences are that MorphoSys' expectations may be incorrect, the inherent uncertainties associated with competitive developments, clinical trial and product development activities and regulatory approval requirements, MorphoSys' reliance on collaborations with third parties, estimating the commercial potential of its development programs and other risks indicated in the risk factors included in MorphoSys' Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. MorphoSys expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this document to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements, unless specifically required by law or regulation.

For more information, please contact:

 
Media Contacts:
Thomas Biegi
Vice President
Tel.: +49 (0)89 / 899 27 26079
thomas.biegi@morphosys.com		 Investor Contacts:
Dr. Julia Neugebauer
Senior Director
Tel: +49 (0)89 / 899 27 179
julia.neugebauer@morphosys.com
 
Jeanette Bressi
Director, US Communications
Tel: +1 617 404 7816
jeanette.bressi@morphosys.com		 Myles Clouston
Senior Director
Tel: +1 857 772 0240
myles.clouston@morphosys.com
 

 

 


29.11.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MorphoSys AG
Semmelweisstr. 7
82152 Planegg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 899 27-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 899 27-222
E-mail: investors@morphosys.com
Internet: www.morphosys.com
ISIN: DE0006632003
WKN: 663200
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Nasdaq
EQS News ID: 1252663

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1252663  29.11.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1252663&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about MORPHOSYS AG
04:04pMORPHOSYS AG : Corporate Calendar 2022
EQ
11/26MORPHOSYS : Notification of managers`transactions according to article 19 MAR - Form 6-K
PU
11/25MORPHOSYS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
11/24European ADRs Move Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
11/23MORPHOSYS : Notification of managers`transactions according to article 19 MAR - Form 6-K
PU
11/23MORPHOSYS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
11/22European ADRs Slightly Higher Monday as Miners, Telecoms Gain
MT
11/17European ADRs Higher Wednesday as Credit Suisse, Barrick Gold Gain
MT
11/16European ADRs Mixed in Tuesday Morning Trading
MT
11/15MORPHOSYS : Deutsche Bank gives a Neutral rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MORPHOSYS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 169 M 190 M 190 M
Net income 2021 -210 M -237 M -237 M
Net Debt 2021 42,9 M 48,4 M 48,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,56x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 225 M 1 381 M 1 381 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,51x
EV / Sales 2022 4,30x
Nbr of Employees 771
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart MORPHOSYS AG
Duration : Period :
MorphoSys AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORPHOSYS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 35,18 €
Average target price 77,12 €
Spread / Average Target 119%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Paul Kress CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Sung H. Lee Chief Financial Officer
Marc Cluzel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Malte Peters Chief Research & Development Officer
Roland Wandeler Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MORPHOSYS AG-62.50%1 359
MODERNA, INC.215.53%133 648
LONZA GROUP AG29.85%59 443
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.46.26%50 064
SEAGEN INC.-3.22%30 994
CELLTRION, INC.-40.81%24 431