Media Release

Planegg/Munich, Germany, November 29, 2021

MorphoSys AG: Corporate Calendar 2022

Dear Madam/Sir,

Please note MorphoSys' financial reporting dates 2022 as follows:

Publication of Interim Statement / Report Conference Call Year-End Results 2021 March 16, 2022 // 10 pm CET

(5 pm EDT; 9 pm GMT) March 17, 2022 // 2 pm CET

(9 am EDT; 1 pm GMT) First Quarter Interim Statement 2022 May 4, 2022 // 10 pm CEST

(4 pm EDT; 9 pm BST) May 5, 2022 // 2 pm CEST

(8 am EDT; 1 pm BST) Half-Year Report 2022 August 3, 2022 // 10 pm CEST

(4 pm EDT; 9 pm BST) August 4, 2022 // 2 pm CEST

(8 am EDT; 1 pm BST) Third Quarter Interim Statement 2022 Nov. 16, 2022 // 10 pm CET

(4 pm EST; 9 pm GMT) Nov. 17, 2022 // 2 pm CET

(8 am EST; 1 pm GMT) Annual General Meeting May 18, 2022



For a direct import of the dates to your calendar, please visit our corporate website: https://www.morphosys.com/media-and-investors/morphosys-events#company-calendar



