    MOR   DE0006632003

MORPHOSYS AG

(MOR)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:59 2022-11-28 pm EST
15.20 EUR   +2.63%
04:04pMorphosys Ag : Financial Calendar 2023
EQ
10:37aMorphosys : Notification of managers`transactions according to article 19 MAR - Form 6-K
PU
10:02aDd : MorphoSys AG: Krisja Vermeylen, buy
EQ
MorphoSys AG: Financial Calendar 2023

11/28/2022 | 04:04pm EST
EQS-News: MorphoSys AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
MorphoSys AG: Financial Calendar 2023

28.11.2022 / 22:03 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media Release

Planegg/Munich, Germany, November 28, 2022

 

MorphoSys AG: Financial Calendar 2023
 

MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; NASDAQ: MOR) publishes its financial calendar dates for the year 2023:
 

  Publication of Interim Statement / Report Conference Call
Year-End Results 2022 March 15, 2023 // 9:00 pm CET
(4:00 pm EDT; 8:00 pm GMT)		 March 16, 2023 // 1:00 pm CET
(8:00 am EDT; 12:00 pm GMT)
First Quarter Interim Statement 2023 May 3, 2023 // 10:00 pm CEST
(4:00 pm EDT; 9:00 pm BST)		 May 4, 2023 // 2:00 pm CEST
(8:00 am EDT; 1:00 pm BST)
Half-Year Report 2023 August 9, 2023 // 10:00 pm CEST
(4:00 pm EDT; 9:00 pm BST)		 August 10, 2023 // 2:00 pm CEST (8:00 am EDT; 1:00 pm BST)
Third Quarter Interim Statement 2023 Nov. 15, 2023 // 10:00 pm CET
(4:00 pm EST; 9:00 pm GMT)		 Nov. 16, 2023 // 2:00 pm CET
(8:00 am EST; 1:00 pm GMT)
     
Annual General Meeting May 17, 2023  

Please visit our corporate website to import the dates into a calender via the following link:

https://www.morphosys.com/en/all-events-conferences

 

About MorphoSys:

At MorphoSys, we are driven by our mission: More life for people with cancer. As a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, we use groundbreaking science and technologies to discover, develop, and deliver innovative cancer medicines to patients. MorphoSys is headquartered in Planegg, Germany, and has its U.S. operations anchored in Boston, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit us at www.morphosys.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the MorphoSys group of companies. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of MorphoSys as of the date of this release and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which might cause the actual results, financial condition and liquidity, performance or achievements of MorphoSys, or industry results, to be materially different from any historic or future results, financial conditions and liquidity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, even if MorphoSys' results, performance, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates are consistent with such forward-looking statements, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods. Among the factors that may result in differences are that MorphoSys' expectations may be incorrect, the inherent uncertainties associated with competitive developments, clinical trial and product development activities and regulatory approval requirements, MorphoSys' reliance on collaborations with third parties, estimating the commercial potential of its development programs and other risks indicated in the risk factors included in MorphoSys' Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. MorphoSys expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this document to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements, unless specifically required by law or regulation.

For more information, please contact:

 
Media Contacts:
Thomas Biegi
Vice President
Tel.: +49 (0)89 / 89927 26079
thomas.biegi@morphosys.com
 
 		 Investor Contacts:
Dr. Julia Neugebauer
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +49 (0)89 / 899 27 179
julia.neugebauer@morphosys.com
Kaitlyn Nealy
Senior Director
Tel: +1 614-946-2225
kaitlyn.nealy@morphosys.com
 
 		  

 

 


28.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: MorphoSys AG
Semmelweisstr. 7
82152 Planegg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 899 27-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 899 27-222
E-mail: investors@morphosys.com
Internet: www.morphosys.com
ISIN: DE0006632003
WKN: 663200
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Nasdaq
EQS News ID: 1499147

 
End of News EQS News Service

1499147  28.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1499147&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
