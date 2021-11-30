Log in
    MOR   DE0006632003

MORPHOSYS AG

(MOR)
MorphoSys AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

11/30/2021 | 06:05am EST
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: MorphoSys AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
MorphoSys AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

30.11.2021 / 12:03
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MorphoSys AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 04, 2022
Address: https://www.morphosys.de/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 04, 2022
Address: https://www.morphosys.com/financialreports

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 16, 2022
Address: https://www.morphosys.de/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 16, 2022
Address: https://www.morphosys.com/financialreports

30.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MorphoSys AG
Semmelweisstr. 7
82152 Planegg
Germany
Internet: www.morphosys.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1252916  30.11.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1252916&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
