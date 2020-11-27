Log in
MORPHOSYS AG

(MOR)
MorphoSys AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11/27/2020 | 10:31am EST
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: MorphoSys AG
27.11.2020 / 16:30
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: MorphoSys AG
Street: Semmelweisstr. 7
Postal code: 82152
City: Planegg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900493806K77LRE72

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
19 Nov 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.04 % 0.00 % 3.04 % 32890046
Previous notification 2.996 % 0.00 % 2.996 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006632003 0 1000868 0.00 % 3.04 %
Total 1000868 3.04 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. % % %
Artisan Partners Holdings LP % % %
Artisan Investments GP LLC % % %
Artisan Partners Limited Partnership 3.04 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
24 Nov 2020


27.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MorphoSys AG
Semmelweisstr. 7
82152 Planegg
Germany
Internet: www.morphosys.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1151274  27.11.2020 

© EQS 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 321 M 382 M 382 M
Net income 2020 16,4 M 19,5 M 19,5 M
Net cash 2020 626 M 746 M 746 M
P/E ratio 2020 165x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 995 M 3 566 M 3 571 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,39x
EV / Sales 2021 8,30x
Nbr of Employees 640
Free-Float 95,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 125,11 €
Last Close Price 91,48 €
Spread / Highest target 74,9%
Spread / Average Target 36,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -62,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Paul Kress CEO & Member-Supervisory Board
Marc Cluzel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Wandeler Chief Operating Officer
Jens Holstein Chief Financial Officer
Malte Peters Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MORPHOSYS AG-27.85%3 566
LONZA GROUP AG55.15%44 901
MODERNA, INC.458.18%43 204
CELLTRION, INC.82.04%39 811
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.9.94%32 568
SEAGEN INC.44.80%29 832
