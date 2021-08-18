MorphoSys AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2021-08-18T14:00:02Z
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
|
Name:
|
MorphoSys AG
|
Street:
|
Semmelweisstr. 7
|
Postal code:
|
82152
|
City:
|
Planegg
Germany
|
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|
529900493806K77LRE72
2. Reason for notification
|
|
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
X
|
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|
Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
|
|
% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|
% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|
Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|
New
|
0.03 %
|
4.95 %
|
4.97 %
|
34231943
|
Previous notification
|
0.60 %
|
5.04 %
|
5.64 %
|
/
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
ISIN
|
Absolute
|
In %
|
|
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|
Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|
Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|
DE0006632003
|
0
|
8656
|
0 %
|
0.03 %
|
US6177602025
|
0
|
22
|
0 %
|
0.00006 %
|
Total
|
8678
|
0.03 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|
Type of instrument
|
Expiration or maturity date
|
Exercise or conversion period
|
Voting rights absolute
|
Voting rights in %
|
Right To Recall
|
Open
|
122714
|
0.36 %
|
Call Warrant
|
31.12.2030
|
1041
|
0.003 %
|
Swap
|
31.12.2030
|
1041
|
0.003 %
|
Convertible Bond
|
16.10.2025
|
271917
|
0.79 %
|
|
|
Total
|
396713
|
1.16 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|
Type of instrument
|
Expiration or maturity date
|
Exercise or conversion period
|
Cash or physical settlement
|
Voting rights absolute
|
Voting rights in %
|
Call Warrant
|
31.12.2030
|
Cash
|
195351
|
0.57 %
|
Put Warrant
|
31.12.2030
|
Cash
|
192996
|
0.56 %
|
Swap
|
11.08.2031
|
Cash
|
908991
|
2.66 %
|
|
|
|
Total
|
1297338
|
3.79 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|
|
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|
X
|
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
|
Name
|
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
GSAM Holdings LLC
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
-
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
-
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Goldman Sachs International Bank
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
-
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Goldman Sachs Bank USA
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
-
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Folio Financial, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Folio Investments Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
-
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
-
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Goldman Sachs International
|
%
|
%
|
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
|
Proportion of voting rights
|
Proportion of instruments
|
Total of both
|
%
|
%
|
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
keine Auswahl
