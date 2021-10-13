Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. MorphoSys AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOR   DE0006632003

MORPHOSYS AG

(MOR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MorphoSys AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10/13/2021 | 10:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: MorphoSys AG MorphoSys AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-10-13 / 16:00 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer 

 
 
 Name:                           MorphoSys AG 
 
 Street:                         Semmelweisstr. 7 
 
 Postal code:                    82152 
 
 City:                           Planegg 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  529900493806K77LRE72 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
               Other reason: 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: JPMorgan Chase & Co. 
 City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 06 Oct 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               1.79 %                     3.34 %       5.12 %                             34231943 
 
 Previous                          1.68 %                     3.21 %       4.88 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE0006632003               0         611445         0.00 %         1.79 % 
 
 Total                    611445                        1.79 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument                Expiration or maturity  Exercise or conversion        Voting rights   Voting rights 
                                   date                    period                             absolute            in % 
 
 Internal right to recall shares   n/a                     n/a                                  361631          1.06 % 
 lent out 
 
 Convertible Bond due 2025         16/10/2025              16/10/2025                           393021          1.15 % 
 
                                                           Total                                754652          2.20 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of        Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion  Cash or physical            Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument     date                   period                  settlement                       absolute           in % 
 
 Equity Swap    12/11/2021-09/10/2028  12/11/2021-09/10/2028   Cash                               388114         1.13 % 
 
                                                               Total                              388114         1.13 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                        % of voting rights (if at  % of voting rights through instruments    Total of both (if at 
                                     least 3% or more)                (if at least 5% or more)       least 5% or more) 
 
 JPMorgan Chase & Co.                                %                                       %                       % 
 
 JPMorgan Chase Bank,                                %                                       %                       % 
 National Association 
 
 J.P. Morgan International                           %                                       %                       % 
 Finance Limited 
 
 J.P. Morgan Capital                                 %                                       %                       % 
 Holdings Limited 
 
 J.P. Morgan Securities                              %                                       %                       % 
 plc 
 
 -                                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 JPMorgan Chase & Co.                                %                                       %                       % 
 
 JPMorgan Chase Holdings                             %                                       %                       % 
 LLC 
 
 J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer                           %                                       %                       % 
 Holdings Inc. 
 
 J.P. Morgan Securities                              %                                       %                       % 
 LLC 
 
 -                                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 JPMorgan Chase & Co.                                %                                       %                       % 
 
 JPMorgan Chase Holdings                             %                                       %                       % 
 LLC 
 
 J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer                           %                                       %                       % 
 Holdings Inc. 
 
 J.P. Morgan Securities                              %                                       %                       % 
 LLC 
 
 J.P. Morgan Prime Inc.                              %                                       %                       % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 11 Oct 2021

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-10-13 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      MorphoSys AG 
              Semmelweisstr. 7 
              82152 Planegg 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.morphosys.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1240353 2021-10-13

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1240353&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 13, 2021 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)

All news about MORPHOSYS AG
10:01aMORPHOSYS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securiti..
DJ
10/12MORPHOSYS' : Licensing Partner Roche Received Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Gantene..
PU
10/11European ADRs Move Higher in Monday Trading
MT
10/11MORPHOSYS' : Licensing Partner Roche Received Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Gantene..
PU
10/11MORPHOSYS' : Licensing Partner Roche Received Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Gantene..
EQ
10/11PRESS RELEASE : MorphoSys' Licensing Partner Roche Received Breakthrough Therapy Designati..
DJ
10/07European ADRs Climb Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
10/06MORPHOSYS : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
MD
10/04MORPHOSYS : Notification of managers' transactions according to article 19 MAR (Form 6-K)
PU
10/04European ADRs Move Lower in Monday Trading
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MORPHOSYS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 174 M 200 M 200 M
Net income 2021 -192 M -221 M -221 M
Net cash 2021 601 M 693 M 693 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,96x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 308 M 1 510 M 1 510 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,08x
EV / Sales 2022 3,07x
Nbr of Employees 607
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart MORPHOSYS AG
Duration : Period :
MorphoSys AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORPHOSYS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 38,34 €
Average target price 82,00 €
Spread / Average Target 114%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Paul Kress CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Sung H. Lee Chief Financial Officer
Marc Cluzel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Malte Peters Chief Research & Development Officer
Roland Wandeler Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MORPHOSYS AG-59.13%1 510
MODERNA, INC.197.82%125 586
LONZA GROUP AG22.82%55 792
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.33.04%45 675
SEAGEN INC.-5.97%29 963
CELLTRION, INC.-40.25%24 471