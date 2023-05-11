Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. MorphoSys AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOR   DE0006632003

MORPHOSYS AG

(MOR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:20:25 2023-05-11 am EDT
20.34 EUR   +0.44%
MorphoSys AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05/11/2023 | 10:01am EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: MorphoSys AG
MorphoSys AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11.05.2023 / 16:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: MorphoSys AG
Street: Semmelweisstr. 7
Postal code: 82152
City: Planegg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900493806K77LRE72

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Robert Atchinson
Date of birth: 24 Oct 1957
Natural person (first name, surname): Phillip Gross
Date of birth: 03 Dec 1959

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Adage Capital Partners, L.P.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
09 May 2023

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 5.01 % 0.00 % 5.01 % 34231943
Previous notification 3.21 % 0.00 % 3.21 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006632003 0 1717936 0.00 % 5.01 %
Total 1717936 5.01 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Robert Atchinson / Phillip Gross % % %
Adage Capital Advisors, L.L.C. % % %
Adage Capital Partners GP, L.L.C. % % %
Adage Capital Partners, L.P. 5.01 % % 5.01 %
- % % %
Robert Atchinson / Phillip Gross % % %
Adage Capital Partners, L.L.C. % % %
Adage Capital Management, L.P. 5.01 % % 5.01 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
09 May 2023


11.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: MorphoSys AG
Semmelweisstr. 7
82152 Planegg
Germany
Internet: www.morphosys.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1630055  11.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1630055&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 251 M 275 M 275 M
Net income 2023 -251 M -275 M -275 M
Net Debt 2023 240 M 264 M 264 M
P/E ratio 2023 -2,76x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 692 M 759 M 759 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,71x
EV / Sales 2024 3,37x
Nbr of Employees 623
Free-Float 98,1%
