MorphoSys AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: MorphoSys AG
MorphoSys AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
11.09.2023 / 16:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer
Name: MorphoSys AG Street: Semmelweisstr. 7 Postal code: 82152 City: Planegg Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900493806K77LRE72 2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason: voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: JPMorgan Chase & Co. City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 4.53 % 1.76 % 6.29 % 34231943 Previous notification 4.58 % 1.78 % 6.36 % / 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In % Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0006632003 0 1549879 0.00 % 4.53 % Total 1549879 4.53 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Right to recall shares lent out n/a n/a 50 0.00 % Internal right to recall shares lent out n/a n/a 246935 0.72 % Third Party convertible bonds - right of use held 16/10/2025 16/10/2025 45699 0.13 % Total 292684 0.86 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Convertible bonds 16/10/2025 16/10/2025 Physical 230786 0.67 % Cash-settled Call Options 09/06/2025 – 02/01/2099 Anytime Cash 723 0.00 % Equity Swap 03/10/2023 -12/08/2030 03/10/2023 -12/08/2030 Cash 78527 0.23 % Total 310036 0.91 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % % JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association % % % J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited % % % J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited % % % J.P. Morgan Securities plc % % % - % % % JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % % JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC % % % J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. % % % J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 4.32 % % 5.06 % - % % % JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % % JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association % % % J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited % % % J.P. Morgan Structured Products B.V. % % % 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % % 10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
11.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English Company: MorphoSys AG Semmelweisstr. 7 82152 Planegg Germany Internet: www.morphosys.com
End of News EQS News Service
1722617 11.09.2023 CET/CEST
MorphoSys AG is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Germany. The Company discovers, develops, and delivers cancer medicines to patients. It markets its proprietary medicine Monjuvi (tafasitamab-cxix) in the United States, a cancer immunotherapy treatment, used to treat patients in combination with lenalidomide with second and later lines of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplant. Tafasitamab is also being evaluated in a global clinical trial as a first line therapy for DLBCL. Two additional product candidates are in late and mid-stage clinical development in oncology indications: pelabresib, a small-molecule BET inhibitor, is studied as a treatment for myelofibrosis, a type of bone marrow cancer for which treatment options are limited; and CPI-0209, a second generation EZH2 inhibitor, is studied for treating hematological and solid tumors.
