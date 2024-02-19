EQS Voting Rights Announcement: MorphoSys AG

MorphoSys AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



19.02.2024 / 16:02 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: MorphoSys AG Street: Semmelweisstr. 7 Postal code: 82152 City: Planegg

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900493806K77LRE72

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

Non-applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Societe Generale SA

City of registered office, country: Paris, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 12 Feb 2024

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.14 % 7.15 % 7.30 % 37655137 Previous notification 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0006632003 54376 0 0.14 % 0.00 % Total 54376 0.14 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Right to recall lent securities NA NA 1835688 4.88 % Certificates 22.03.2024 - 28.03.2025 22.03.2024 - 28.03.2025 111531 0.30 % Convertible Bonds 30.08.2025 30.08.2025 152335 0.40 % Total 2099554 5.58 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Listed Call Warrant on Basket 03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2033 Cash 177327 0.47 % OTC Call Options on Basket 03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2033 Cash 180887 0.48 % Contracts For Difference NA NA Cash 516 0.00 % OTC Call Options 15.03.2024-03.01.2033 Until 15.03.2024-03.01.2033 Cash 121205 0.32 % OTC Put Options 15.03.2024-03.01.2033 Until 15.03.2024-03.01.2033 Cash 8294 0.02 % Listed Call Warrant 15.03.2024-03.01.2033 Until 15.03.2024-03.01.2033 Cash 97817 0.26 % Listed Put Warrant 15.03.2024-03.01.2033 Until 15.03.2024-03.01.2033 Cash 8315 0.02 % Total 594361 1.58 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) -Société Générale S.A. % % % -Société Générale Effekten GmbH % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

16 Feb 2024

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:Date

19.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

