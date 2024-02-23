Real-time Estimate
MorphoSys AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
February 23, 2024 at 10:03 am EST
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: MorphoSys AG
MorphoSys AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
23.02.2024 / 16:02 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer
Name:
MorphoSys AG Street:
Semmelweisstr. 7 Postal code:
82152 City:
Planegg Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900493806K77LRE72 2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights X
Other reason: Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA) 4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New
0.82 %
22.54 %
23.36 %
37655137 Previous notification
1.07 %
22.17 %
23.24 %
/ 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) US6177602025
0
9117
0.00 %
0.02 % DE0006632003
0
300588
0.00 %
0.80 % Total
309705
0.82 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % Right To Recall
Open 6288413
16.70 % Right Of Use
Open 360882
0.96 % Convertible Bond
16.10.2025 458694
1.22 %
Total
7107990
18.88 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % Call Warrant
31.12.2030 Cash
120050
0.32 % Put Option
19.12.2025 Physical
900000
2.39 % Swap
16.02.2034 Cash
359757
0.96 %
Total
1379808
3.66 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more) The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
% GSAM Holdings LLC
%
%
% Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.
%
%
% -
%
%
% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
% GSAM Holdings LLC
%
%
% Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings LLC
%
%
% Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings I Ltd
%
%
% Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings II Ltd
%
%
% Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings I B.V. / Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings II B.V.
%
%
% Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings B.V.
%
%
% -
%
%
% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
% Goldman Sachs Bank USA
%
%
% Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE
%
%
% -
%
%
% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
% Folio Financial, Inc.
%
%
% Folio Investments, Inc.
%
%
% -
%
%
% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
% Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
%
%
% -
%
%
% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
% Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
%
%
% Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
%
%
% Goldman Sachs International
%
16.65 %
16.83 % 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both %
%
% 10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
23.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English Company:
MorphoSys AG
Semmelweisstr. 7
82152 Planegg
Germany Internet:
www.morphosys.com
End of News
EQS News Service
1844071 23.02.2024 CET/CEST
MorphoSys AG is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Germany. The Company discovers, develops, and delivers cancer medicines to patients. It markets its proprietary medicine Monjuvi (tafasitamab-cxix) in the United States, a cancer immunotherapy treatment, used to treat patients in combination with lenalidomide with second and later lines of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplant. Tafasitamab is also being evaluated in a global clinical trial as a first line therapy for DLBCL. Two additional product candidates are in late and mid-stage clinical development in oncology indications: pelabresib, a small-molecule BET inhibitor, is studied as a treatment for myelofibrosis, a type of bone marrow cancer for which treatment options are limited; and CPI-0209, a second generation EZH2 inhibitor, is studied for treating hematological and solid tumors.
Last Close Price
65.2
EUR
Average target price
50.38
EUR
Spread / Average Target
-22.74% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
More than 20 years
at your side
