MorphoSys AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
March 19, 2024 at 11:03 am EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: MorphoSys AG
MorphoSys AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
19.03.2024 / 16:02 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer
Name:
MorphoSys AG Street:
Semmelweisstr. 7 Postal code:
82152 City:
Planegg Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900493806K77LRE72 2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights X
Other reason: Voluntary group notification with threshold triggered at subsidiary level due to the application of the Custody Exemption available under Sect. 36 Para. 3 No. 2 WpHG 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New
5.85 %
7.10 %
12.95 %
37674555 Previous notification
7.32 %
7.00 %
14.32 %
/ 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0006632003
0
2204109
0.00 %
5.85 % Total
2204109
5.85 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % Right of recall over securities lending agreements
at any time
at any time
624878
1.66 %
Total
624878
1.66 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % Equity Put Option
19.12.2025
at any time
Physical
2000000
5.31 % Retail Structured Product
From 28.03.2067 to 19.06.2067
at any time
Cash
2
0.00 % Equity Swap
From 06.02.2026 to 13.07.2026
at any time
Cash
51460
0.14 %
Total
2051462
5.45 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Morgan Stanley
%
%
% Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
%
%
% Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, LLC
%
%
% Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
%
%
% -
%
%
% Morgan Stanley
%
%
% Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
%
%
% Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
%
%
% -
%
%
% Morgan Stanley
%
%
% Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
%
%
% Morgan Stanley International Limited
%
%
% Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)
%
%
% Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
3.25 %
5.81 %
9.06 % -
%
%
% Morgan Stanley
%
%
% Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
%
%
% Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
%
%
% Prime Dealer Services Corp.
%
%
% -
%
%
% Morgan Stanley
%
%
% Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
%
%
% Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC
%
%
% 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both %
%
% 10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
19.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English Company:
MorphoSys AG
Semmelweisstr. 7
82152 Planegg
Germany Internet:
www.morphosys.com
End of News
EQS News Service
1862061 19.03.2024 CET/CEST
MorphoSys AG is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Germany. The Company discovers, develops, and delivers cancer medicines to patients. It markets its proprietary medicine Monjuvi (tafasitamab-cxix) in the United States, a cancer immunotherapy treatment, used to treat patients in combination with lenalidomide with second and later lines of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplant. Tafasitamab is also being evaluated in a global clinical trial as a first line therapy for DLBCL. Two additional product candidates are in late and mid-stage clinical development in oncology indications: pelabresib, a small-molecule BET inhibitor, is studied as a treatment for myelofibrosis, a type of bone marrow cancer for which treatment options are limited; and CPI-0209, a second generation EZH2 inhibitor, is studied for treating hematological and solid tumors.
More about the company
Last Close Price
66.4
EUR
Average target price
58.71
EUR
Spread / Average Target
-11.57% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
