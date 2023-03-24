Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. MorphoSys AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOR   DE0006632003

MORPHOSYS AG

(MOR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:31:05 2023-03-24 pm EDT
14.32 EUR   -0.50%
12:01pMorphosys Ag : Repurchase of portion of outstanding convertible bonds due 2025 (ISIN DE000A3H2XW6)
EQ
03/23MorphoSys to Repurchase EUR120 Million of Convertible Bonds due 2025
MT
03/23MorphoSys AG invites all eligible holders to offer to sell for cash their convertible bonds due 2025 (ISIN DE000A3H2XW6)
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MorphoSys AG: Repurchase of portion of outstanding convertible bonds due 2025 (ISIN DE000A3H2XW6)

03/24/2023 | 12:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: MorphoSys AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
MorphoSys AG: Repurchase of portion of outstanding convertible bonds due 2025 (ISIN DE000A3H2XW6)

24.03.2023 / 17:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO, OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE "UNITED STATES"), AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.

 

Media Release

Planegg/Munich, Germany, 24 March, 2023
 

MorphoSys AG: Repurchase of portion of outstanding convertible bonds due 2025 (ISIN DE000A3H2XW6)
 

MorphoSys AG (the “Company”) hereby announces that it has repurchased outstanding convertible bonds due 2025 issued by MorphoSys AG (ISIN DE000A3H2XW6) (the “Bonds”), via a modified reverse Dutch auction procedure announced on 23 March 2023. At the close of the modified reverse Dutch auction procedure, the Company has agreed to purchase Bonds representing EUR 62.9 million in aggregate principal amount (approximately 19 % of the outstanding principal amount).

The purchase price per EUR 100,000 nominal amount will be EUR 64,000. In addition, the Company will pay interest accrued on the Bonds from and including the immediately preceding interest payment date to but excluding the settlement date of the repurchase, which amounts to EUR 283.31[1] per Bond. Following the settlement of the repurchase which is expected to occur on or around 30 March 2023, an aggregate principal amount of the Bonds of EUR 262.1 million will be outstanding.

 

Disclaimer

This publication may not be published, distributed or transmitted, directly or indirectly, in the United States (including its territories and possessions), Australia, South Africa or Japan or any other jurisdiction where such an announcement would be unlawful. The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession this document or other information referred to herein should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This publication is not an extension of a tender offer in the United States for securities of the Company. A tender offer for the sale of Bonds is not being made within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, persons located or resident in the United States.

In the United Kingdom, this document is only being distributed to and is only directed at persons who (i) are investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the "Order") or (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). This document is directed only at Relevant Persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.

 

About MorphoSys

At MorphoSys, we are driven by our mission: More life for people with cancer. As a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, we develop and deliver innovative medicines to patients, aspiring to redefine how cancer is treated. MorphoSys is headquartered in Planegg, Germany, and has its U.S. operations anchored in Boston, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit us at www.morphosys.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

 

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the MorphoSys group of companies. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of MorphoSys as of the date of this release and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which might cause the actual results, financial condition and liquidity, performance or achievements of MorphoSys, or industry results, to be materially different from any historic or future results, financial conditions and liquidity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, even if MorphoSys' results, performance, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates are consistent with such forward-looking statements, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods. Among the factors that may result in differences are that MorphoSys' expectations may be incorrect, the inherent uncertainties associated with competitive developments, clinical trial and product development activities and regulatory approval requirements, MorphoSys' reliance on collaborations with third parties, estimating the commercial potential of its development programs and other risks indicated in the risk factors included in MorphoSys' Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. MorphoSys expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this document to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements, unless specifically required by law or regulation.

 

For more information, please contact:

 
Media Contacts:
Thomas Biegi
Vice President
Tel.: +49 (0)89 / 89927 26079
thomas.biegi@morphosys.com
 		 Investor Contacts:
Dr. Julia Neugebauer
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +49 (0)89 / 899 27 179
julia.neugebauer@morphosys.com
Eamonn Nolan
Director, Communications
Tel: +1 617-548-9271
eamonn.nolan@morphosys.com
 
 		  

Dealer Manager Contact

J.P. Morgan SE

TaunusTurm

Taunustor 1

60310 Frankfurt

Germany

Attention: Equity-Linked Desk

Email: EQL_LM@jpmorgan.com

 

[1] Assuming Settlement date on 30 March 2023


24.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: MorphoSys AG
Semmelweisstr. 7
82152 Planegg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 899 27-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 899 27-222
E-mail: investors@morphosys.com
Internet: www.morphosys.com
ISIN: DE0006632003
WKN: 663200
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Nasdaq
EQS News ID: 1592219

 
End of News EQS News Service

1592219  24.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1592219&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about MORPHOSYS AG
12:01pMorphosys Ag : Repurchase of portion of outstanding convertible bonds due 2025 (ISIN DE000..
EQ
03/23MorphoSys to Repurchase EUR120 Million of Convertible Bonds due 2025
MT
03/23MorphoSys AG invites all eligible holders to offer to sell for cash their convertible b..
EQ
03/17MORPHOSYS : Receives a Sell rating from JP Morgan
MD
03/16Energy Stocks Lead European Equities Modestly Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
03/16Transcript : MorphoSys AG, 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 16, 2023
CI
03/16MORPHOSYS : JP Morgan maintains a Sell rating
MD
03/16Morphosys significantly reduces loss in 2022
DP
03/16US Futures Mixed, European Stocks Up as Credit Suisse Gets Central Bank Support
DJ
03/15MorphoSys Posts Earnings in Q4 as Sales Jump
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MORPHOSYS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 245 M 267 M 267 M
Net income 2023 -305 M -333 M -333 M
Net Debt 2023 137 M 150 M 150 M
P/E ratio 2023 -1,55x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 492 M 536 M 536 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,57x
EV / Sales 2024 2,43x
Nbr of Employees 629
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart MORPHOSYS AG
Duration : Period :
MorphoSys AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORPHOSYS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 14,40 €
Average target price 17,94 €
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Paul Kress CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Marc Cluzel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tim Demuth Chief Research & Development Officer
Luisa Ciccarelli Global Head-Technical Operations & Senior VP
Krisja Vermeylen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MORPHOSYS AG8.97%536
MODERNA, INC.-16.81%57 628
LONZA GROUP AG18.91%43 764
SEAGEN INC.54.15%37 067
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-8.24%34 916
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-19.84%23 646
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer