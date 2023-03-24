EQS-News: MorphoSys AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

MorphoSys AG: Repurchase of portion of outstanding convertible bonds due 2025 (ISIN DE000A3H2XW6)



24.03.2023 / 17:00 CET/CEST

Media Release

Planegg/Munich, Germany, 24 March, 2023



MorphoSys AG (the “Company”) hereby announces that it has repurchased outstanding convertible bonds due 2025 issued by MorphoSys AG (ISIN DE000A3H2XW6) (the “Bonds”), via a modified reverse Dutch auction procedure announced on 23 March 2023. At the close of the modified reverse Dutch auction procedure, the Company has agreed to purchase Bonds representing EUR 62.9 million in aggregate principal amount (approximately 19 % of the outstanding principal amount).

The purchase price per EUR 100,000 nominal amount will be EUR 64,000. In addition, the Company will pay interest accrued on the Bonds from and including the immediately preceding interest payment date to but excluding the settlement date of the repurchase, which amounts to EUR 283.31[1] per Bond. Following the settlement of the repurchase which is expected to occur on or around 30 March 2023, an aggregate principal amount of the Bonds of EUR 262.1 million will be outstanding.

About MorphoSys

At MorphoSys, we are driven by our mission: More life for people with cancer. As a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, we develop and deliver innovative medicines to patients, aspiring to redefine how cancer is treated. MorphoSys is headquartered in Planegg, Germany, and has its U.S. operations anchored in Boston, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit us at www.morphosys.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

For more information, please contact:

Media Contacts:

Thomas Biegi

Vice President

Tel.: +49 (0)89 / 89927 26079

thomas.biegi@morphosys.com

Investor Contacts:

Dr. Julia Neugebauer

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +49 (0)89 / 899 27 179

julia.neugebauer@morphosys.com Eamonn Nolan

Director, Communications

Tel: +1 617-548-9271

eamonn.nolan@morphosys.com





Dealer Manager Contact

J.P. Morgan SE

TaunusTurm

Taunustor 1

60310 Frankfurt

Germany

Attention: Equity-Linked Desk

Email: EQL_LM@jpmorgan.com

[1] Assuming Settlement date on 30 March 2023