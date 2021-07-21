Log in
    MOR   DE0006632003

MORPHOSYS AG

(MOR)
  Report
MorphoSys : Invitation to MorphoSys' Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results Conference Call on July 29, 2021

07/21/2021 | 04:08pm EDT
Conference Call Alert

Planegg/Munich, Germany, July 21, 2021

Invitation to MorphoSys' Second Quarter and First Half 2021

Results Conference Call on July 29, 2021

MorphoSys AG (FSE:MOR; NASDAQ:MOR), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company and a leader in antibody and protein technologies, will publish its results for the second quarter and first half 2021 on July 28, 2021 at 10:00pm CEST (4:00pm EDT).

MorphoSys' Management Board will host a conference call and webcast on July 29, 2021 at 2:00pm CEST (8:00am EDT) to present the second quarter and first half financial results 2021 and provide a further outlook for 2021.

The conference call will start with a presentation by the Management Board followed by a Q&A session. Following Board Members will be on the call:

  • Jean-PaulKress, M.D., Chief Executive Officer
  • Sung Lee, Chief Financial Officer
  • Roland Wandeler, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer
  • Malte Peters, M.D., Chief Research & Development Officer

A live webcast and slides will be made available at the Media and Investors section under Conferences on MorphoSys' website, www.morphosys.com.

Dial-in number for the conference call (2:00pm CEST, 8:00am EDT):

Germany:

+49

69 201 744 220

For UK residents:

+44

203 009 2470

For US residents:

+1 877 423 0830

(all numbers reachable from any geography)

Participant PIN:

72989449#

Please dial in 10 minutes before the beginning of the conference.

A replay of the conference will also be available at the corporate website following the live event.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys (FSE & NASDAQ: MOR) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for people living with cancer and autoimmune diseases. Based on its leading expertise in antibody and protein technologies, MorphoSys is advancing its own pipeline of new drug candidates and has created antibodies that are developed by partners in different areas of unmet medical need. In 2017, Tremfya® (guselkumab) - developed by Janssen Research & Development, LLC and marketed by Janssen Biotech, Inc. for the treatment of plaque psoriasis - became the first drug based on MorphoSys' antibody technology to receive regulatory approval. In July 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval of the company's proprietary product Monjuvi® (tafasitamab-cxix) in combination with lenalidomide for patients with a certain type of lymphoma. Headquartered near Munich, Germany, the MorphoSys Group, including the fully owned U.S. subsidiaries MorphoSys US Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc., has more than 750 employees. For more information visit www.morphosys.comor www.morphosys- us.com.

Monjuvi® is a registered trademark of MorphoSys AG.

Tremfya® is a registered trademark of Janssen Biotech, Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the MorphoSys group of companies. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of MorphoSys as of the date of this release and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which might cause the actual results, financial condition and liquidity, performance or achievements of MorphoSys, or industry results, to be materially different from any historic or future results, financial conditions and liquidity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, even if MorphoSys' results, performance, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates are consistent with such forward- looking statements, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods. Among the factors that may result in differences are that MorphoSys' expectations may be incorrect, the inherent uncertainties associated with competitive developments, clinical trial and product development activities and regulatory approval requirements, MorphoSys' reliance on collaborations with third parties, estimating the commercial potential of its development programs and other risks indicated in the risk factors included in MorphoSys' Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. MorphoSys expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this document to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward- looking statements, unless specifically required by law or regulation.

For more information, please contact:

Media Contacts:

Investor Contacts:

Thomas Biegi

Dr. Julia Neugebauer

Vice President

Senior Director

Tel.: +49 (0)89 / 899 27 26 079

Tel: +49 (0)89 / 899 27 179

thomas.biegi@morphosys.com

julia.neugebauer@morphosys.com

Jeanette Bressi

Myles Clouston

Director, US Communications

Senior Director

Tel: +1 617 404 7816

Tel: +1 857 772 0240

jeanette.bressi@morphosys.com

myles.clouston@morphosys.com

Disclaimer

MorphoSys AG published this content on 21 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2021 20:07:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
