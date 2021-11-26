Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. MorphoSys AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOR   DE0006632003

MORPHOSYS AG

(MOR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MorphoSys : Notification of managers`transactions according to article 19 MAR - Form 6-K

11/26/2021 | 08:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Notification of managers`transactions according to article 19 MAR
Via Fax to BaFin (+49(0)228/4108-62963) and to the issuer

1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Sung Lee
2
Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Member of the managing body of MorphoSys AG
b) Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name MorphoSys AG
b) LEI 529900493806K77LRE72
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument. type of instrument
Identification code
American Depositary Shares (ADS), CUSIP: 617760202; ratio: 4 ADS = 1 ordinary share of MorphoSys AG (ISIN: DE0006632003)
For trade on Nasdaq
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)
Volume(s)

9.55 US-$
4,775.00 US-$
d) Aggregated information
Aggregated volume

Price

4,775.00 US-$

9.55 US-$
e) Date of the transaction
2021-11-23; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq
(1) Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/522 of 17 December 2015 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council as regards an exemption for certain third countries public bodies and central banks. the indicators of market manipulation. the disclosure thresholds. the competent authority for notifications of delays. the permission for trading


during closed periods and types of notifiable managers' transactions (see page 1 of this Official Journal).

Disclaimer

MorphoSys AG published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2021 13:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MORPHOSYS AG
11/25MORPHOSYS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
11/24European ADRs Move Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
11/23MORPHOSYS : Notification of managers`transactions according to article 19 MAR - Form 6-K
PU
11/23MORPHOSYS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
11/22European ADRs Slightly Higher Monday as Miners, Telecoms Gain
MT
11/17European ADRs Higher Wednesday as Credit Suisse, Barrick Gold Gain
MT
11/16European ADRs Mixed in Tuesday Morning Trading
MT
11/15MORPHOSYS : Deutsche Bank gives a Neutral rating
MD
11/12MorphoSys AG Reports First Nine Months and Third Quarter 2021 Results - Form 6-K
PU
11/12MORPHOSYS : Morgan Stanley maintains a Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MORPHOSYS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 169 M 191 M 191 M
Net income 2021 -247 M -279 M -279 M
Net Debt 2021 42,9 M 48,4 M 48,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,25x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 299 M 1 456 M 1 465 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,94x
EV / Sales 2022 3,83x
Nbr of Employees 771
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart MORPHOSYS AG
Duration : Period :
MorphoSys AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORPHOSYS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 38,04 €
Average target price 77,12 €
Spread / Average Target 103%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Paul Kress CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Sung H. Lee Chief Financial Officer
Marc Cluzel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Malte Peters Chief Research & Development Officer
Roland Wandeler Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MORPHOSYS AG-59.45%1 456
MODERNA, INC.161.69%110 846
LONZA GROUP AG25.95%56 890
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.48.11%50 694
SEAGEN INC.-1.11%31 671
CELLTRION, INC.-41.78%23 975