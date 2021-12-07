MorphoSys : Notification of managers`transactions according to article 19 MAR - Form 6-K

Notification of managers`transactions according to article 19 MAR

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Sung Lee 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the managing body of MorphoSys AG b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name MorphoSys AG b) LEI 529900493806K77LRE72 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument. type of instrument Identification code American Depositary Shares (ADS), CUSIP: 617760202; ratio: 4 ADS = 1 ordinary share of MorphoSys AG (ISIN: DE0006632003) For trade on Nasdaq b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

Volume(s)



9.36 US-$

14,040.00 US-$ d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume



Price

14,040.00 US-$

9.36 US-$ e) Date of the transaction 2021-12-03; UTC+1 f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq

