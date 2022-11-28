MorphoSys : Notification of managers`transactions according to article 19 MAR - Form 6-K

Notification of managers`transactions according to article 19 MAR
Via Fax to BaFin (+49(0)228/4108-62963) and to the issuer
|
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Krisja Vermeylen
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Member of the Supervisory Board of MorphoSys AG
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
MorphoSys AG
|
b)
|
LEI
|
529900493806K77LRE72
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument. type of instrument
Identification code
|
Shares of MorphoSys AG, ISIN DE0006632003
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
Volume(s)
14.86 €
14,860.00 €
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|
14,860.00 €
14.86 €
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-11-23; UTC+1
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
XTX Markets SAS
(1) Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/522 of 17 December 2015 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council as regards an exemption
for certain third countries public bodies and central banks. the indicators of market manipulation. the disclosure thresholds. the competent authority for notifications of delays. the permission for trading during closed periods and types of notifiable managers' transactions (see page 1 of this Official Journal).
