    MOR   DE0006632003

MORPHOSYS AG

(MOR)
11:12 2022-11-28 am EST
15.10 EUR   +1.94%
10:37aMorphosys : Notification of managers`transactions according to article 19 MAR - Form 6-K
PU
10:02aDd : MorphoSys AG: Krisja Vermeylen, buy
EQ
11/25MORPHOSYS : Deutsche Bank keeps a Sell rating
MD
MorphoSys : Notification of managers`transactions according to article 19 MAR - Form 6-K

11/28/2022 | 10:37am EST
Notification of managers`transactions according to article 19 MAR
Via Fax to BaFin (+49(0)228/4108-62963) and to the issuer

1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Krisja Vermeylen
2
Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
Member of the Supervisory Board of MorphoSys AG
b) Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name MorphoSys AG
b) LEI 529900493806K77LRE72
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument. type of instrument
Identification code
Shares of MorphoSys AG, ISIN DE0006632003
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)
Volume(s)

14.86 €
14,860.00 €
d) Aggregated information
Aggregated volume

Price

14,860.00 €

14.86 €
e) Date of the transaction
2022-11-23; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction XTX Markets SAS
(1) Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/522 of 17 December 2015 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council as regards an exemption


for certain third countries public bodies and central banks. the indicators of market manipulation. the disclosure thresholds. the competent authority for notifications of delays. the permission for trading during closed periods and types of notifiable managers' transactions (see page 1 of this Official Journal).

Attachments

Disclaimer

MorphoSys AG published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2022 15:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
