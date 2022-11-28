MorphoSys : Notification of managers`transactions according to article 19 MAR - Form 6-K

Notification of managers`transactions according to article 19 MAR

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Krisja Vermeylen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Supervisory Board of MorphoSys AG b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name MorphoSys AG b) LEI 529900493806K77LRE72 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument. type of instrument Identification code Shares of MorphoSys AG, ISIN DE0006632003 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

14.86 €

14,860.00 € d) Aggregated information

14,860.00 €

14.86 € e) Date of the transaction 2022-11-23; UTC+1 f) Place of the transaction XTX Markets SAS

