  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. MorphoSys AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOR   DE0006632003

MORPHOSYS AG

(MOR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:51:18 2023-06-06 am EDT
26.87 EUR   +5.44%
10:37aMorphosys : Notification of managers`transactions according to article 19 MAR - Form 6-K
PU
10:07aDd : MorphoSys AG: Dr. Marc Cluzel, buy
EQ
10:01aMorphosys Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MorphoSys : Notification of managers`transactions according to article 19 MAR - Form 6-K

06/06/2023 | 10:37am EDT
Notification of managers`transactions according to article 19 MAR
Via Fax to BaFin (+49(0)228/4108-62963) and to the issuer

1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Dr. Marc Cluzel
2
Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chairman of the Supervisory Board of MorphoSys AG
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name MorphoSys AG
b) LEI 529900493806K77LRE72
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument. type of instrument
Identification code
Shares of MorphoSys AG, ISIN DE0006632003
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)
Volume(s)

24.28 €
24,280.00 €
d) Aggregated information
Aggregated volume

Price

24,280.00 €

24.28 €
e) Date of the transaction
2023-06-02; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction Xetra

Attachments

Disclaimer

MorphoSys AG published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 14:36:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
