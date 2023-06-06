MorphoSys : Notification of managers`transactions according to article 19 MAR - Form 6-K

Notification of managers`transactions according to article 19 MAR
Via Fax to BaFin (+49(0)228/4108-62963) and to the issuer
|
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Dr. Marc Cluzel
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chairman of the Supervisory Board of MorphoSys AG
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
MorphoSys AG
|
b)
|
LEI
|
529900493806K77LRE72
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument. type of instrument
Identification code
|
Shares of MorphoSys AG, ISIN DE0006632003
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
Volume(s)
24.28 €
24,280.00 €
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|
24,280.00 €
24.28 €
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2023-06-02; UTC+2
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Xetra
Disclaimer
MorphoSys AG published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 14:36:10 UTC.