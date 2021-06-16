MorphoSys : Commences Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Monjuvi® is a registered trademark of MorphoSys AG.

Additional Information and Where to Find it

This communication is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell securities. MorphoSys Development Inc. ("Purchaser") has filed a Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO with the Commission containing an offer to purchase all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Constellation for $34.00 per share, net to the seller in cash, without interest, and subject to any applicable withholding of taxes. The tender offer is being made solely by means of the Offer to Purchase, and the exhibits filed with respect thereto (including the Letter of Transmittal), which contain the full terms and conditions of the tender offer. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF THE CONSTELLATION ARE URGED TO READ THE TENDER OFFER STATEMENT (INCLUDING THE OFFER TO PURCHASE, THE RELATED LETTER OF TRANSMITTAL, AND OTHER OFFER DOCUMENTS) AND THE SOLICITATION/RECOMMENDATION STATEMENT ON SCHEDULE 14D-9 AND OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE COMMISSION WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE, AS WELL AS OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE COMMISSION, BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of these documents (if and when available) and other documents filed with the Commission by Purchaser through the website maintained by the Commission at http://www.sec.gov or through or by directing requests for such materials to the information agent for the offer, Innisfree M&A Incorporated, Stockholders may call toll free: (888) 750-9498; Banks and Brokers may call collect: (212) 750-5833; Email: info@innisfreema.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements related to MorphoSys, Constellation and the acquisition of Constellation by MorphoSys (the "Transaction") that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including all statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectation of the companies' and members of their senior management team. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Transaction and related matters, prospective performance and opportunities, post-closing operations and the outlook for the companies' businesses, including, without limitation, the ability of MorphoSys to advance Constellation's product pipeline, including pelabresib (CPI-0610) and CPI-0209,FSI-174 and FSI-189; regulatory approval of pelabresib (CPI-0610) and CPI-0209 on a timely basis; the anticipated timing of clinical data; the possibility of unfavorable results from clinical trials; filings and approvals relating to the Transaction; the expected timing of the completion of the Transaction; the expected plans for financing the Transaction (including the strategic partnership and financing collaboration with Royalty Pharma); the ability to complete the Transaction considering the various closing conditions; difficulties or unanticipated expenses in connection with integrating the companies; and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of risks and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ from expectations contemplated by forward-looking statements include: uncertainties as to the timing of the tender offer and merger; uncertainties as to how many of Constellation's stockholders will tender their stock in the offer; the possibility that competing offers will be made; the possibility that various closing conditions for the Transaction may not be satisfied or waived, including that a governmental entity may prohibit, delay or refuse to grant approval for the consummation of the Transaction; the effects of the Transaction on relationships with employees, other business partners or governmental entities; the difficulty of predicting the timing or outcome of FDA approvals or actions, if any; the impact of competitive products and pricing; other business effects, including the effects of industry, economic or political conditions outside of the companies' control; Transaction costs; actual or contingent liabilities; and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the parties' periodic reports filed with the Commission, including current reports on Form 8-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, annual reports on Form 10-K, Form 20-F, and Form 6-K as well as the Schedule 14D-9 to be filed by Constellation and the