    MOR   DE0006632003

MORPHOSYS AG

(MOR)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06/07 01:56:26 pm
69.96 EUR   +2.70%
01:25pMORPHOSYS  : Notification of managers`transactions according to article 19 MAR (Form 6-K)
PU
11:10aEuropean ADRs Nudge Lower in Monday Trading
MT
10:46aDGAP-DD : MorphoSys AG english
DJ
MorphoSys : Notification of managers`transactions according to article 19 MAR (Form 6-K)

06/07/2021 | 01:25pm EDT
Notification of managers`transactions according to article 19 MAR

Via Fax to BaFin (+49(0)228/4108-62963) and to the issuer

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Michael Brosnan
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Member of the Supervisory Board of MorphoSys AG
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name MorphoSys AG
b) LEI 529900493806K77LRE72
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

Description of the financial instrument. type of instrument

Identification code

American Depositary Shares (ADS), CUSIP: 617760202; ratio: 4 ADS = 1 ordinary share of MorphoSys AG (ISIN: DE0006632003)

For trade on Nasdaq

b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
19.58 US-$ 97,906.28 US-$
d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

97,906.28 US-$

19.58 US-$

e) Date of the transaction 2021-06-03; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq
(1)

Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/522 of 17 December 2015 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council as regards an exemption for certain third countries public bodies and central banks. the indicators of market manipulation. the disclosure thresholds. the competent authority for notifications of delays. the permission for trading during closed periods and types of notifiable managers' transactions (see page 1 of this Official Journal).

Disclaimer

MorphoSys AG published this content on 07 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2021 17:24:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
01:25pMORPHOSYS  : Notification of managers`transactions according to article 19 MAR (..
PU
11:10aEuropean ADRs Nudge Lower in Monday Trading
MT
10:46aDGAP-DD : MorphoSys AG english
DJ
10:46aMORPHOSYS AG  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10:05aMORPHOSYS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
PU
10:01aMORPHOSYS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
10:01aDGAP-PVR  : MorphoSys AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG..
DJ
04:29aINCYTE  : MorphoSys and Incyte Announce Three-Year Results from Phase 2 L-MIND S..
AQ
06/04Germany's MorphoSys, Incyte Say Three-Year Data Backing Tafasitamab Combo in ..
MT
06/04MORPHOSYS  : and Incyte Announce Three-Year Results from Phase 2 L-MIND Study of..
PU
Sales 2021 182 M 222 M 222 M
Net income 2021 -191 M -233 M -233 M
Net cash 2021 573 M 699 M 699 M
P/E ratio 2021 -12,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 232 M 2 715 M 2 721 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,11x
EV / Sales 2022 4,58x
Nbr of Employees 609
Free-Float 96,7%
MorphoSys AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 115,77 €
Last Close Price 68,12 €
Spread / Highest target 130%
Spread / Average Target 69,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,0%
NameTitle
Jean-Paul Kress CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Sung H. Lee Chief Financial Officer
Marc Cluzel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Malte Peters Chief Research & Development Officer
Roland Wandeler Chief Operating Officer
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MORPHOSYS AG-27.39%2 715
MODERNA, INC.97.25%82 743
LONZA GROUP AG3.16%48 475
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.30.51%44 818
CELLTRION, INC.-25.63%32 788
SEAGEN INC.-15.32%26 913