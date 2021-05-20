Log in
    MOR   DE0006632003

MORPHOSYS AG

(MOR)
MorphoSys : Voting results of MorphoSys Annual General Meeting 2021 (Form 6-K)

05/20/2021 | 01:19pm EDT
MorphoSys AG

Annual General Meeting on 19.05.2021

Voting Results

TOP

Index

Number of
valid votes 		in % of
registered
capital
stock 		Yes-Votes Yes-% No-Votes No-%

2

Resolution on the discharge of Management Board members for the 2020 financial year 19,748,968 60.05 19,623,835 99.37 125,133 0.63

3

Resolution on the discharge of Supervisory Board members for the 2020 financial year 19,755,088 60.06 19,609,447 99.26 145,641 0.74

4

Resolution on the appointment of the auditor for the 2021 financial year 20,373,637 61.94 20,335,168 99.81 38,469 0.19

5

Resolution on the election of Supervisory Board members:
a) Dr. Marc Cluzel 20,371,998 61.94 19,171,653 94.11 1,200,345 5.89
b) Ms. Krisja Vermeylen 20,372,439 61.94 19,158,408 94.04 1,214,031 5.96
c) Ms. Sharon Curran 20,372,305 61.94 20,263,772 99.47 108,533 0.53

6

Resolution on the cancellation of Authorized Capital 2018-I and the creation of a new Authorized Capital 2021-I with the option to exclude statutory subscription rights; amendment to the Articles of Association 20,103,845 61.12 18,945,409 94.24 1,158,436 5.76

7

Resolution on the cancellation of Authorized Capital 2020-I and the creation of a new Authorized Capital 2021-II with the option to exclude statutory subscription rights; amendment to the Articles of Association 20,103,689 61.12 18,969,979 94.36 1,133,710 5.64

MorphoSys AG

Annual General Meeting on 19.05.2021

Voting Results

TOP

Index

Number of
valid votes 		in % of
registered
capital
stock 		Yes-Votes Yes-% No-Votes No-%

8

Resolution on the creation of an Authorized Capital 2021-III under exclusion of subscription rights for the purpose of serving 'Restricted Stock Units' to be issued to senior managers and employees of MorphoSys US Inc. under the 'Restricted Stock Unit Program 2021' of the Company; amendment to the Articles of Association 19,771,843 60.11 18,054,818 91.32 1,717,025 8.68

9

Resolution on the cancellation of Conditional Capital 2008-III, the reduction of Conditional Capital 2016-I and the reduction of Conditional Capital 2016-III; amendments to the Articles of Association 20,370,948 61.94 20,317,647 99.74 53,301 0.26

10

Resolution on the creation of a new Conditional Capital 2021-I and the authorization of the Management Board to issue convertible bonds/bonds with warrants with the option to exclude subscription rights; amendment to the Articles of Association 19,503,402 59.30 18,335,515 94.01 1,167,887 5.99

11

Resolution on the approval of the remuneration system for members of the Management Board 19,176,424 58.30 6,938,977 36.18 12,237,447 63.82

12

Resolution on the remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board 19,745,052 60.03 19,632,464 99.43 112,588 0.57

13

Resolution on further amendments to the Articles of Association 20,369,723 61.93 20,286,748 99.59 82,975 0.41

Disclaimer

MorphoSys AG published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 17:18:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
