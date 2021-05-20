MorphoSys : Voting results of MorphoSys Annual General Meeting 2021 (Form 6-K)

TOP Index Number of

valid votes in % of

registered

capital

stock Yes-Votes Yes-% No-Votes No-%

8 Resolution on the creation of an Authorized Capital 2021-III under exclusion of subscription rights for the purpose of serving 'Restricted Stock Units' to be issued to senior managers and employees of MorphoSys US Inc. under the 'Restricted Stock Unit Program 2021' of the Company; amendment to the Articles of Association 19,771,843 60.11 18,054,818 91.32 1,717,025 8.68

9 Resolution on the cancellation of Conditional Capital 2008-III, the reduction of Conditional Capital 2016-I and the reduction of Conditional Capital 2016-III; amendments to the Articles of Association 20,370,948 61.94 20,317,647 99.74 53,301 0.26

10 Resolution on the creation of a new Conditional Capital 2021-I and the authorization of the Management Board to issue convertible bonds/bonds with warrants with the option to exclude subscription rights; amendment to the Articles of Association 19,503,402 59.30 18,335,515 94.01 1,167,887 5.99

11 Resolution on the approval of the remuneration system for members of the Management Board 19,176,424 58.30 6,938,977 36.18 12,237,447 63.82

12 Resolution on the remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board 19,745,052 60.03 19,632,464 99.43 112,588 0.57