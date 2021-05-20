MorphoSys : Voting results of MorphoSys Annual General Meeting 2021 (Form 6-K)
05/20/2021 | 01:19pm EDT
MorphoSys AG
Annual General Meeting on 19.05.2021
Voting Results
TOP
Index
Number of
valid votes
in % of
registered
capital
stock
Yes-Votes
Yes-%
No-Votes
No-%
2
Resolution on the discharge of Management Board members for the 2020 financial year
19,748,968
60.05
19,623,835
99.37
125,133
0.63
3
Resolution on the discharge of Supervisory Board members for the 2020 financial year
19,755,088
60.06
19,609,447
99.26
145,641
0.74
4
Resolution on the appointment of the auditor for the 2021 financial year
20,373,637
61.94
20,335,168
99.81
38,469
0.19
5
Resolution on the election of Supervisory Board members:
a)
Dr. Marc Cluzel
20,371,998
61.94
19,171,653
94.11
1,200,345
5.89
b)
Ms. Krisja Vermeylen
20,372,439
61.94
19,158,408
94.04
1,214,031
5.96
c)
Ms. Sharon Curran
20,372,305
61.94
20,263,772
99.47
108,533
0.53
6
Resolution on the cancellation of Authorized Capital 2018-I and the creation of a new Authorized Capital 2021-I with the option to exclude statutory subscription rights; amendment to the Articles of Association
20,103,845
61.12
18,945,409
94.24
1,158,436
5.76
7
Resolution on the cancellation of Authorized Capital 2020-I and the creation of a new Authorized Capital 2021-II with the option to exclude statutory subscription rights; amendment to the Articles of Association
20,103,689
61.12
18,969,979
94.36
1,133,710
5.64
MorphoSys AG
Annual General Meeting on 19.05.2021
Voting Results
TOP
Index
Number of
valid votes
in % of
registered
capital
stock
Yes-Votes
Yes-%
No-Votes
No-%
8
Resolution on the creation of an Authorized Capital 2021-III under exclusion of subscription rights for the purpose of serving 'Restricted Stock Units' to be issued to senior managers and employees of MorphoSys US Inc. under the 'Restricted Stock Unit Program 2021' of the Company; amendment to the Articles of Association
19,771,843
60.11
18,054,818
91.32
1,717,025
8.68
9
Resolution on the cancellation of Conditional Capital 2008-III, the reduction of Conditional Capital 2016-I and the reduction of Conditional Capital 2016-III; amendments to the Articles of Association
20,370,948
61.94
20,317,647
99.74
53,301
0.26
10
Resolution on the creation of a new Conditional Capital 2021-I and the authorization of the Management Board to issue convertible bonds/bonds with warrants with the option to exclude subscription rights; amendment to the Articles of Association
19,503,402
59.30
18,335,515
94.01
1,167,887
5.99
11
Resolution on the approval of the remuneration system for members of the Management Board
19,176,424
58.30
6,938,977
36.18
12,237,447
63.82
12
Resolution on the remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board
19,745,052
60.03
19,632,464
99.43
112,588
0.57
13
Resolution on further amendments to the Articles of Association