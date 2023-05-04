Advanced search
    MOR   DE0006632003

MORPHOSYS AG

(MOR)
05:50:30 2023-05-04 am EDT
18.90 EUR   +2.18%
05:30aMorphosys grows surprisingly strongly at the start of the year
DP
02:10aMORPHOSYS : JP Morgan gives a Sell rating
MD
05/03Biotech company Morphosys again performs better than expected
DP
Morphosys grows surprisingly strongly at the start of the year

05/04/2023 | 05:30am EDT
PLANEGG (dpa-AFX) - After an unexpectedly strong final quarter of 2022, biotech company Morphosys has also performed surprisingly well at the start of the year. The Bavarian company's sales jumped in the first quarter. On Thursday, the SDax-listed stock went up on the news by more than four and a half percent at last count. Morphosys shares were thus among the favorites in the small cap index. The market was thus more relaxed than some analysts who criticized the operating result.

The first-quarter profit had climbed by a good half year-on-year to 62.3 million euros, as Morphosys announced late Wednesday evening in Planegg. The company thus beat average market expectations by 22 percent, James Gordon of U.S. investment bank JPMorgan wrote in an initial reaction. His own assumptions had even been topped by almost a third.

The industry expert blamed the positive surprise mainly on higher license and milestone payments in the quarter, which had increased more than three and a half times. Morphosys also benefited from brisker business with its blood cancer drug Monjuvi in the three reporting months to the end of March. This flushed $20.8 million (19.4 million euros) into the group's coffers, up from $18.7 million a year earlier. Outside the United States, the partner Incyte holds the marketing rights - 700,000 euros went to Morphosys as license fees.

On the earnings side, the company remains in the red. Although sales costs fell in the past quarter, the cancer specialist spent over a quarter more on research and development than in the previous year. Additional costs for important drug studies had an impact here. The operating loss therefore increased slightly to 69.5 million euros.

According to JPMorgan analyst Gordon, the operating loss was surprisingly high due to the higher investments. And Rajan Sharma of Goldman Sachs had also expected a better result, blaming this also on costs in connection with the recently announced restructuring. In March, Morphosys announced the discontinuation of its preclinical research programs and the elimination of around 70 jobs at its headquarters.

Below the line, the Bavarians were able to reduce the net loss by around two-thirds to 44.4 million euros thanks to higher financial income; however, this is purely a valuation effect resulting from the reassessment of liabilities within collaborations. These can fluctuate from quarter to quarter.

The Management Board confirmed its full-year guidance, according to which the management team around company leader Jean-Paul Kress continues not to rule out a decline in sales of Monjuvi this year. The drug suffers from competitive pressure, which is why Morphosys has stepped up its search for new sources of revenue in the past. In 2021, the group had then acquired the U.S. biotech company Constellation Pharmaceuticals for about $1.7 billion.

As a result, the Bavarians had brought the cancer drug pelabresib into the company as a further source of hope alongside Monjuvi. At present, the company is concentrating fully on its research into both drugs. However, as the studies consume a lot of money, the Group has already resorted to a number of cost-cutting measures in the past, and the job cuts are now a further step.

However, the management board had recently repeatedly expressed optimism that the drought could end soon. In the medium term, Morphosys wants to return to the black, also thanks to the hoped-for approval of pelabresib. Data from a pivotal study are expected by the end of the year. The drug is currently being tested in myelofibrosis. This is a difficult-to-treat form of blood cancer that leads, among other things, to bone marrow fibrosis.

According to JPM-Morgan analyst Gordon, all market attention continues to be focused on pelabresib. For Monjuvi, meanwhile, he even thinks it likely that Morphosys will have to lower its sales targets for 2023. This would mean history repeating itself, as the board had already rowed back in 2022. Goldman expert Sharma, on the other hand, sees Morphosys after the first quarter with Monjuvi on course for the targeted revenue of $80 million to $95 million./tav/ngu/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
