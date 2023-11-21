PLANEGG (dpa-AFX) - The drug researcher Morphosys has achieved a breakthrough in clinical trials with its promising drug pelabresib. In a pivotal trial, the Bavarians hit their most important target and now want to apply for approval in the USA and Europe in the middle of next year. However, analysts were concerned that the drug did not sufficiently improve the symptoms of the rare blood cancer myelofibrosis. Some experts doubt that approval will be granted. As a result, the share fell sharply on the stock market on Tuesday, extending the losses of the past few days.

In the early morning shortly after the start of trading, the share price fell by around 30 percent to a low since May. The stock was still fluctuating strongly beforehand. One trader said that approval was not certain based on the data. Analysts' opinions were also mixed.

UBS expert Xian Deng spoke of mixed data: While Morphosys had achieved its primary goal, a statistically significant improvement had not been consistently achieved in all subject groups for the so-called secondary endpoint - improvement in disease symptoms. Goldman Sachs expert Rajan Sharma put it in particularly negative terms, seeing the drug as a complete failure in the secondary objectives. The analysts at Kempen even halved their price target to ten euros and confirmed their sell recommendation.

The data had been eagerly awaited on the stock market. Speculation about the result had repeatedly caused the share price to move sharply in recent weeks. The share price had risen almost one and a half times since the beginning of the year until the start of November - but had then lost around a third of its value within the past two weeks. Apparently, many investors wanted to play it safe and preferred to take profits. Following the current price slide, a share now costs around 15 euros; in January 2020, the share had at times cost more than 146 euros.

In the study, Morphosys tested its promising drug pelabresib in patients with myelofibrosis. This is a rare blood cancer that originates in the bone marrow. In addition to the defective formation of white blood cells, the disease is accompanied by an enlargement of the spleen. Side effects of the cancer include fever, severe fatigue and weight loss.

In the Morphosys phase 3 trial (Manifest-2), the combination therapy of pelabresib with the drug ruxolitinib resulted in a reduction in spleen volume of at least 35 percent in around two thirds of patients, as the company announced late the previous evening. According to Morphosys, this is a statistically significant and meaningful improvement. In terms of symptom reduction, however, the company only spoke of a "strong positive trend".

CEO Jean-Paul Kress commented optimistically on the data: "We are very pleased with the positive results of the study," he said according to the press release. "Pelabresib in combination with ruxolitinib showed a strong reduction in spleen volume and symptoms compared to ruxolitinib monotherapy - these are the most impressive improvements observed in clinical trials in patients with myelofibrosis to date."

Kress had already indicated at an analyst conference last week that he expected a favorable response from regulators even with mixed data. He said that the regulators had the severity of myelofibrosis and the high unmet medical need in mind.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had already granted the combination therapy of pelabresib and ruxolitinib "fast-track status" in 2018, which means it has the prospect of an accelerated approval process. The FDA grants this status for serious or life-threatening diseases where there is an urgent need for new therapies.

Successful approval is particularly important for Morphosys, as the company is in the red due to high research costs for Pelabresib, among other things. The company acquired the active ingredient with the costly takeover of US cancer specialist Constellation Pharmaceuticals in 2021 for around 1.7 billion dollars./tav/mne/zb