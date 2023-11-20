PLANEGG (dpa-AFX) - Following positive study data on the cancer drug pelabresib, drug researcher Morphosys plans to apply for approval for the promising drug in Europe and the USA in the middle of next year. "We are very satisfied with the positive results of the study," said company CEO Jean-Paul Kress according to a press release published in Planegg on Monday evening. The data from the Pelabresib study were eagerly awaited.

Speculation about the result had repeatedly moved the share price strongly in recent weeks. Following the announcement that approval is to be applied for, the share price is expected to rise. This is precisely because the share price of the SDax-listed company has fallen by around a third to 734 million euros in the past eight trading days.

Kresse commented on the study results as follows: "Pelabresib in combination with ruxolitinib showed a strong reduction in spleen volume and symptoms compared to ruxolitinib monotherapy - these are the most impressive improvements observed in clinical trials in patients with myelofibrosis to date."/zb