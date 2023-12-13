PLANEGG (dpa-AFX) - Drug researcher Morphosys is raising fresh money through a capital increase to meet its funding requirements in the coming year. The Bavarian company plans to issue up to 3.4 million new shares, as it announced late Wednesday evening in Planegg near Munich. Including additional planned cost-cutting measures, there is a liquidity requirement of around 250 million euros in 2024, it was explained. The company's shares traded in the USA fell by almost eleven percent after the announcement.

Morphosys intends to use the net proceeds for the ongoing clinical development of important product candidates towards regulatory approval, among other things. This also includes accelerating preparations for the market launch of the promising drug pelabresib for the initial treatment of myelofibrosis.

The placement price will be determined in an accelerated placement process. At the Xetra closing price of almost 35 euros, 3.4 million shares would bring in up to almost 120 million euros gross. However, companies usually have to accept significant discounts for capital increases - which was also indicated by the drop in the price of the shares traded in the USA.

The Morphosys share has been on a rollercoaster ride in recent weeks anyway. Starting from EUR 32 a good month ago, the share price fell significantly to below EUR 15 within a few days because study data on pelabresib was initially disappointing. However, with more detailed data and the resulting brighter prospects for approval in larger patient groups, the record rally in the share price picked up speed again this year. This year, the share price has risen by almost 165 percent./men