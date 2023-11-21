FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - The study data on the cancer drug Pelabresib caused a lot of nervousness in Morphosys shares on Tuesday morning. The share price recently slipped massively.

At the peak, they traded 20 percent higher at just over 26 euros at the broker Lang & Schwarz, and even at almost 30 euros in initial reactions the evening before. In Tradegate trading, however, the share price fell by 18 percent. This marks a low since April.

Initial assessments by analysts painted a mixed picture. Although the company had achieved an important primary endpoint with the active ingredient, it had not shown any significant benefit with a secondary endpoint, wrote analyst James Gordon from JPMorgan in an initial assessment.

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - the Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------