FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - New study data on the cancer drug Pelabresib caused the Morphosys share price to plummet on Tuesday morning. After strong fluctuations in pre-market trading, the bears finally prevailed in Xetra trading: The shares fell by up to almost a third to 14.52 euros.

This was the lowest level since the beginning of April. The shares have recently lost more than half their value in just eight trading days. Analyst Rajan Sharma from Goldman Sachs had already predicted a massive weakness in the share price. Although the cancer drug met the primary endpoint, it lacked statistical significance in an important secondary endpoint for assessing symptom reduction, the expert wrote in his initial reaction.

Analyst James Gordon from JPMorgan had also expected a below-average share price reaction to the study data before the start of trading. He wrote of mixed results for the cancer drug. For the courageous in the market, however, this could possibly offer entry opportunities.

On the trading platform Lang & Schwarz, Morphosys shares had initially risen sharply to almost 30 euros compared to the Xetra close the previous evening. However, they then turned negative. On the pre-market trading platform Tradegate, the losses then widened massively.

From a technical point of view, the picture has clouded over considerably. On Thursday last week, the shares of the developer of anti-cancer drugs had already fallen below the 200-day line, which is considered an indicator of the longer-term trend. At prices below 11.80 euros, the shares would fall to their lowest level since 2009.

Since the multi-year high20 of EUR 146.30 in January 2020, the share price has only moved in one direction - downwards. At the beginning of 2020, Morphosys was at times worth well over four billion euros on the stock exchange. It is now worth just over 500 million euros./bek/ag

