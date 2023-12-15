EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: MorphoSys AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
MorphoSys AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

15.12.2023 / 16:47 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
MorphoSys AG
Semmelweisstr. 7
82152 Planegg
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
 Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
XOther capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 15 Dec 2023

3. New total number of voting rights:
37655137


15.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: MorphoSys AG
Semmelweisstr. 7
82152 Planegg
Germany
Internet: www.morphosys.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1798261  15.12.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1798261&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp