Toyota Motor's Solid Third-Quarter Earnings Send Shares to Record High

The carmaker reported higher profit and raised its fiscal-year forecast, sending its shares to a record intraday high, as sales grew thanks partly to strong demand and an easing semiconductor shortage.

Why the FAA Still Can't Fix Boeing

The current system relies on the plane maker, not regulators, to ensure that jets are produced properly. 'We're not their quality department,' said a former senior FAA official.

WeWork Landlords Challenge Unpaid Rent as Violation of Bankruptcy Law

Withholding some rent payments has been a 'massive success' in bringing landlords to the negotiating table, a WeWork lawyer says.

Novartis Boosts Oncology Portfolio with MorphoSys Buy

Novartis has agreed to buy German biopharmaceutical company MorphoSys for EUR2.7 billion .

Luxury Retailers Are Buying Out Their Landlords

The parent companies of Prada and Gucci are among those spending hundreds of millions of dollars for Fifth Avenue properties.

Virgin Galactic Reports Flight Issue to FAA

Company says an alignment pin detached during its most recent spaceflight, but that it didn't pose a safety risk to the crew on board.

Kroger CFO Gary Millerchip Steps Down

Kroger said longtime executive and chief financial officer Gary Millerchip has stepped down to join another publicly traded company.

RTX Reports SEC Investigation Linked to Engine Recall

The defense contractor and aerospace company is under investigation by U.S. regulators related to its recall of hundreds of Pratt & Whitney engines.

Natura &Co to Consider Separating Avon Brand

Natura &Co will consider separating its Natura business from the Avon brand, creating two separate publicly traded beauty companies.

Microchip Technology Reducing Executive Salaries

The move comes "in connection with other expense reduction actions being taken by the management team," the company said.

