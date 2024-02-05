February 05, 2024 at 11:30 am EST

--Novartis is in advanced talks with MorphoSys to acquire the cancer-drug developer with a market value of 1.6 billion euros ($1.73 billion), Reuters reports, citing unnamed sources.

--The Swiss drug maker is ahead of rival Incyte Corp, which has also made an offer for MorphoSys, Reuters reports.

--At 1547 GMT, Frankfurt shares in MorphoSys were up 33% to EUR56.20.

--Novartis and MorphoSys didn't immediately responded to requests for comment.

Write to David Sachs at david.sachs@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-05-24 1129ET