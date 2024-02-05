--Novartis is in advanced talks with MorphoSys to acquire the cancer-drug developer with a market value of 1.6 billion euros ($1.73 billion), Reuters reports, citing unnamed sources.
--The Swiss drug maker is ahead of rival Incyte Corp, which has also made an offer for MorphoSys, Reuters reports.
--At 1547 GMT, Frankfurt shares in MorphoSys were up 33% to EUR56.20.
--Novartis and MorphoSys didn't immediately responded to requests for comment.
02-05-24 1129ET