PRESS RELEASE: MorphoSys and Incyte Announce -2

because lenalidomide can cause birth defects and death of your unborn baby. - You should use an effective method of birth control (contraception) during treatment and for at least 3 months after your final dose of MONJUVI. - Tell your healthcare provider right away if you become pregnant or think that you may be pregnant during treatment with MONJUVI. - Are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if MONJUVI passes into your breastmilk. Do not breastfeed during treatment for at least 3 months after your last dose of MONJUVI. You should also read the lenalidomide Medication Guide for important information about pregnancy, contraception, and blood and sperm donation. Tell your healthcare provider about all the medications you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Please see the full Prescribing Information for Monjuvi, including Patient Information, for additional Important Safety Information. About MorphoSys MorphoSys (FSE & NASDAQ: MOR) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for people living with cancer and autoimmune diseases. Based on its leading expertise in antibody, protein and peptide technologies, MorphoSys is advancing its own pipeline of new drug candidates and has created antibodies which are developed by partners in different areas of unmet medical need. In 2017, Tremfya^(R) (guselkumab) - developed by Janssen Research & Development, LLC and marketed by Janssen Biotech, Inc., for the treatment of plaque psoriasis - became the first drug based on MorphoSys' antibody technology to receive regulatory approval. In July 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval of the company's proprietary product Monjuvi^(R) (tafasitamab-cxix) in combination with lenalidomide in patients with a certain type of lymphoma. Headquartered near Munich, Germany, the MorphoSys group, including the fully owned U.S. subsidiary MorphoSys US Inc., has more than 600 employees. More information at www.morphosys.com or www.morphosys-us.com. Monjuvi^(R) is a registered trademark of MorphoSys AG. Tremfya^(R) is a registered trademark of Janssen Biotech, Inc. About Incyte Incyte is a Wilmington, Delaware-based, global biopharmaceutical company focused on finding solutions for serious unmet medical needs through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. For additional information on Incyte, please visit Incyte.com and follow @Incyte. 