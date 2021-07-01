PRESS RELEASE : MorphoSys Announces Expiration of the Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals

DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
MorphoSys Announces Expiration of the Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals
MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; NASDAQ: MOR) ("MorphoSys") today announced the expiration of the waiting period under the
Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended ("HSR"), for its tender offer for Constellation
Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (NASDAQ: CNST) ("Constellation").
The expiration of the HSR waiting period satisfies one of the conditions to the tender offer, which is scheduled to
expire at one minute past 11:59 p.m. New York City Time, on July 14, 2021, unless extended in accordance with the terms
of the merger agreement by and among Constellation, MorphoSys and MorphoSys Development Inc. ("Purchaser"). The tender
offer is subject to various other conditions including a minimum tender of at least a majority of outstanding
Constellation shares and other customary conditions. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021,
as previously announced.
Advisors
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE acted as financial advisor to MorphoSys and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP as
its legal advisor. Centerview Partners LLC acted as financial advisor to Constellation and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen &
Katz as its legal advisor.
About MorphoSys
MorphoSys (FSE & NASDAQ: MOR) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development
and commercialization of innovative therapies for people living with cancer and autoimmune diseases. Based on its
leading expertise in antibody and protein technologies, MorphoSys is advancing its own pipeline of new drug candidates
and has created antibodies which are developed by partners in different areas of unmet medical need. In 2017, Tremfya^
(R) (guselkumab) - developed by Janssen Research & Development, LLC and marketed by Janssen Biotech, Inc., for the
treatment of plaque psoriasis - became the first drug based on MorphoSys' antibody technology to receive regulatory
approval. In July 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the "FDA") granted accelerated approval of the company's
proprietary product Monjuvi(R) (tafasitamab-cxix) in combination with lenalidomide in patients with a certain type of
lymphoma. Headquartered near Munich, Germany, the MorphoSys group, including the fully owned U.S. subsidiary MorphoSys
US Inc., has more than 600 employees. More information at www.morphosys.com or www.morphosys-us.com.
Monjuvi^(R) is a registered trademark of MorphoSys AG.
Tremfya^(R) is a registered trademark of Janssen Biotech, Inc.
Additional Information and Where to Find it
This communication is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an
offer to sell securities. The Purchaser has filed a Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission (the "Commission") containing an offer to purchase all of the outstanding shares of common stock of
Constellation for USD34.00 per share, net to the seller in cash, without interest, and subject to any applicable
withholding of taxes. The tender offer is being made solely by means of the Offer to Purchase, and the exhibits filed
with respect thereto (including the Letter of Transmittal), which contain the full terms and conditions of the tender
offer. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF THE CONSTELLATION ARE URGED TO READ THE TENDER OFFER STATEMENT (INCLUDING THE
OFFER TO PURCHASE, THE RELATED LETTER OF TRANSMITTAL, AND OTHER OFFER DOCUMENTS) AND THE SOLICITATION/RECOMMENDATION
STATEMENT ON SCHEDULE 14D-9 AND OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE COMMISSION WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE, AS WELL AS OTHER
DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE COMMISSION, BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Investors and security holders will be
able to obtain free copies of these documents (if and when available) and other documents filed with the Commission by
Purchaser through the website maintained by the Commission at http://www.sec.gov or through or by directing requests
for such materials to the information agent for the offer, Innisfree M&A Incorporated, Stockholders may call toll free:
(888) 750-9498; Banks and Brokers may call collect: (212) 750-5833; Email: info@innisfreema.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This communication contains forward-looking statements related to MorphoSys, Constellation and the acquisition of
Constellation by MorphoSys (the "Transaction") that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors. All
statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements,
including all statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectation of the companies' and members of their
senior management team. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Transaction
and related matters, prospective performance and opportunities, post-closing operations and the outlook for the
companies' businesses, including, without limitation, the ability of MorphoSys to advance Constellation's product
pipeline, including pelabresib (CPI-0610) and CPI-0209, FSI-174 and FSI-189; regulatory approval of pelabresib
(CPI-0610) and CPI-0209 on a timely basis; the anticipated timing of clinical data; the possibility of unfavorable
results from clinical trials; filings and approvals relating to the Transaction; the expected timing of the completion
of the Transaction; the expected plans for financing the Transaction (including the strategic partnership and financing
collaboration with Royalty Pharma); the ability to complete the Transaction considering the various closing conditions;
difficulties or unanticipated expenses in connection with integrating the companies; and any assumptions underlying any
of the foregoing. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future
performance and involve risks and uncertainties and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking
statements. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of risks and
uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ from expectations contemplated by
forward-looking statements include: uncertainties as to the timing of the tender offer and merger; uncertainties as to
how many of Constellation's stockholders will tender their stock in the offer; the possibility that competing offers
will be made; the possibility that various closing conditions for the Transaction may not be satisfied or waived,
including that a governmental entity may prohibit, delay or refuse to grant approval for the consummation of the
Transaction; the effects of the Transaction on relationships with employees, other business partners or governmental
entities; the difficulty of predicting the timing or outcome of FDA approvals or actions, if any; the impact of
competitive products and pricing; other business effects, including the effects of industry, economic or political
conditions outside of the companies' control; Transaction costs; actual or contingent liabilities; and other risks and
uncertainties detailed from time to time in the parties' periodic reports filed with the Commission, including current
reports on Form 8-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, annual reports on Form 10-K, Form 20-F, and Form 6-K as well as
the Schedule 14D-9 to be filed by Constellation and the Schedule TO and related tender offer documents to be filed by
MorphoSys and MorphoSys Development Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of MorphoSys. All forward-looking
statements are based on information currently available to MorphoSys and Constellation, and MorphoSys and Constellation
assume no obligation and disclaim any intent to update any such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
MorphoSys Contacts
Investor Contact
Dr. Julia Neugebauer
Senior Director
Tel: +49 (0)89 / 899 27 179
julia.neugebauer@MorphoSys.com
Myles Clouston
Senior Director
Tel: +1 857-772-0240
myles.clouston@MorphoSys.com
Media Contact
Thomas Biegi
Vice President
Tel.: +49 (0)89 / 89927 26079
thomas.biegi@MorphoSys.com
Jeanette Bressi
Director, US Communications
Tel: +1 617-404-7816
jeanette.bressi@MorphoSys.com
