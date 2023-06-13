Advanced search
    MOR   DE0006632003

MORPHOSYS AG

(MOR)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:23 2023-06-13 am EDT
27.09 EUR   -3.25%
11:16aOil, Tech Stocks Lift European Equities in Tuesday Trading
MT
06/07European Equities Trend Lower After Brief, Positive Start to Wednesday Trading
MT
06/07Dd : MorphoSys AG: Dr. Marc Cluzel, buy
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Transcript : MorphoSys AG Presents at Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Jun-13-2023 02:40 PM

06/13/2023 | 05:40pm EDT
Okay. Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Rajan Sharma. I'm the European biotech analyst here at Goldman Sachs. Pleased that we have MorphoSys at the conference today, and we have Jean-Paul Kress, who's...


Financials
Sales 2023 250 M 270 M 270 M
Net income 2023 -235 M -253 M -253 M
Net Debt 2023 242 M 261 M 261 M
P/E ratio 2023 -4,19x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 926 M 1 000 M 1 000 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,68x
EV / Sales 2024 4,23x
Nbr of Employees 623
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart MORPHOSYS AG
Duration : Period :
MorphoSys AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORPHOSYS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 27,09 €
Average target price 23,06 €
Spread / Average Target -14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Paul Kress CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Marc Cluzel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tim Demuth Chief Research & Development Officer
Luisa Ciccarelli Global Head-Technical Operations & Senior VP
Krisja Vermeylen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MORPHOSYS AG105.07%1 029
MODERNA, INC.-31.23%47 087
LONZA GROUP AG23.99%45 904
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.3.42%39 318
SEAGEN INC.53.41%36 966
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-19.70%24 045
