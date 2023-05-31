Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. MorphoSys AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOR   DE0006632003

MORPHOSYS AG

(MOR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:16:35 2023-05-31 am EDT
24.46 EUR   +2.88%
02:50aUBS launches Morphosys with 'Buy' - target 47 euros
DP
02:12aMORPHOSYS : Raised by UBS
MD
05/30Morphosys Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UBS launches Morphosys with 'Buy' - target 47 euros

05/31/2023 | 02:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Swiss major bank UBS has added a "buy" rating and a target price of 47 euros to its valuation of Morphosys. His analysis of the biotech company showed that the current share price adds little value to the drug pipeline under development, analyst Xian Deng wrote in a research note available Wednesday. He said this suggests the market has lost confidence in Morphosys. He disagreed, forecasting peak sales of $1.1 billion for the blood cancer drug pelabresib alone, which would correspond to a net present value per share of 35 euros, more than the current share price./edh/gl

Publication of the original study: 30.05.2023 / 12:55 / GMT First disclosure of the original study: 30.05.2023 / 12:55 / GMT

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - the Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------


© dpa-AFX 2023
All news about MORPHOSYS AG
02:50aUBS launches Morphosys with 'Buy' - target 47 euros
DP
02:12aMORPHOSYS : Raised by UBS
MD
05/30Morphosys Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securiti..
EQ
05/30MORPHOSYS : Sell rating from JP Morgan
MD
05/25European Equities Move Lower for Fourth Straight Session
MT
05/24Pharma Stocks Lead European Equities Sharply Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
05/23Morphosys : Notification of managers`transactions according to article 19 MAR - Form 6-K
PU
05/23Pharma Stocks Lead European Equities Modestly Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
05/23Dd : MorphoSys AG: Dr. Marc Cluzel, buy
EQ
05/17MorphoSys AG Reports Outcome of Annual General Meeting 2023
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MORPHOSYS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 253 M 271 M 271 M
Net income 2023 -236 M -253 M -253 M
Net Debt 2023 242 M 259 M 259 M
P/E ratio 2023 -3,68x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 812 M 871 M 871 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,17x
EV / Sales 2024 3,80x
Nbr of Employees 623
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart MORPHOSYS AG
Duration : Period :
MorphoSys AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORPHOSYS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 23,77 €
Average target price 19,64 €
Spread / Average Target -17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Paul Kress CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Marc Cluzel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tim Demuth Chief Research & Development Officer
Luisa Ciccarelli Global Head-Technical Operations & Senior VP
Krisja Vermeylen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MORPHOSYS AG79.94%871
MODERNA, INC.-28.24%49 134
LONZA GROUP AG25.09%46 551
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-3.05%36 859
SEAGEN INC.50.97%36 378
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-20.78%23 219
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer