UBS launches Morphosys with 'Buy' - target 47 euros

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Swiss major bank UBS has added a "buy" rating and a target price of 47 euros to its valuation of Morphosys. His analysis of the biotech company showed that the current share price adds little value to the drug pipeline under development, analyst Xian Deng wrote in a research note available Wednesday. He said this suggests the market has lost confidence in Morphosys. He disagreed, forecasting peak sales of $1.1 billion for the blood cancer drug pelabresib alone, which would correspond to a net present value per share of 35 euros, more than the current share price./edh/gl

Publication of the original study: 30.05.2023 / 12:55 / GMT First disclosure of the original study: 30.05.2023 / 12:55 / GMT

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - the Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------