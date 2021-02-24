Morris : PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MORRIS HOLDINGS LIMITED ᅉ࢙છٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1575)

PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The board of directors (the "Board") of Morris Holdings Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") proposes to change the English name of the Company from "Morris Holdings Limited" to "Morris Home Holdings Limited" and to adopt the Chinese name "ᅉ࢙࢕֢છٰϞࠢʮ̡" as the dual foreign name of the Company to replace the existing Chinese name "ᅉ࢙છٰϞࠢʮ̡" (the "Change of Company Name") at the forthcoming extraordinary meeting of the Company (the "EGM").

REASONS FOR THE CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The Board considers that the proposed Change of Company Name will better reflect the focus of Group's future business plan and development. The Board is of the opinion that the Change of Company Name will provide the Company with a more appropriate and distinctive corporate identity which will benefit the Company's future business development and is in the best interests of the Company and the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") as a whole.

CONDITIONS OF THE CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The proposed Change of Company Name is subject to the following conditions:

(i) the passing of a special resolution by the Shareholders to approve the proposed Change of Company Name at the EGM; and

(ii) the approval of the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands having been obtained for the use of proposed new English name and the adoption of the proposed new Chinese name as the dual foreign name of the Company.

Subject to the satisfaction of the above conditions, the proposed Change of Company Name will take effect from the date on which the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands enters the new English name and dual foreign name in Chinese of the Company on the register of companies maintained by the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands and issues a certificate of incorporation on change of name. The Company will comply with the necessary filing procedures with the Companies Registry in Hong Kong.

EFFECTS OF THE CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The proposed Change of Company Name will not affect any of the rights of the Shareholders. All existing share certificates in issue bearing the Company's existing name shall continue to be evidence of the title and valid for trading, settlement, registration and delivery for the same number of shares in the new name of the Company. There will not be any arrangements for free exchange of existing share certificates for new share certificates under the new name of the Company. Once the Change of Company Name becomes effective, the shares of the Company will be traded on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") under the new stock short name and any issuance of new share certificates will be under the new name of the Company.

GENERAL

A circular containing, among other things, details of the proposed Change of Company Name and a notice of the EGM will be despatched to the Shareholders as soon as practicable. The Company will make further announcement(s) on the effective date of the Change of Company Name and the change in the stock short names (if necessary) for trading on the Stock Exchange as and when appropriate.

By the order of the Board

Morris Holdings Limited

Wu Yueming Executive Director

Hong Kong, 24 February 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Zou Gebing, Mr. Zeng Jin, Mr. Shen Zhidong and Mr. Wu Yueming; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Liu Haifeng, Mr. Chu Guodi and Mr. Qian Jun.