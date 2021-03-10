Morris : FORM OF PROXY FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON THURSDAY, 1 APRIL 2021

MORRIS HOLDINGS LIMITED ᅉ࢙છٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1575)

FORM OF PROXY FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON THURSDAY, 1 APRIL 2021

I/We (Name)

(Block capitals, please) of (Address)

being the holder(s) of (see Note 1) shares of US$0.001 each in the capital of Morris Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby appoint (Name)

of (Address)

or failing him/her (Name) of (Address)

or failing him/her, the chairman of the meeting (see Note 2) as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held at Conference Room, No. 500 Youquan Road, Haining City, Jiaxing City, Zhejiang Province, China on Thursday, 1 April 2021 at 10:00 a.m. or any adjournment thereof or on any resolution or motion which is proposed thereat. My/our proxy is authorised and instructed to vote as indicated (see Note 3) in respect of the undermentioned resolution:

Special Resolution (see Note 3)

For

Against

"THAT subject to and conditional upon the approval of the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands being obtained, the English name of the Company be changed from "Morris Holdings Limited" to "Morris Home Holdings Limited"; and the Chinese name of "ᅉ࢙࢕֢ છٰϞࠢʮ̡" be adopted as the dual foreign name of the Company in place of its existing Chinese name "ᅉ࢙છٰϞࠢʮ̡", and that any one of the directors of the Company be and is hereby authorised to attend to any necessary registration and/or filing for and on behalf of the Company and do all such acts and things and execute all such documents and make such arrangements as he may, in his absolute discretion, consider necessary or expedient in connection with the implementation of or to giving effect to the aforesaid and the transactions contemplated hereunder."

Dated this day of 2021

Signature(s) (see Note 5)

Notes: