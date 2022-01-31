Morris State Bancshares Announces Solid Earnings in 2021 and Increases Quarterly Dividend
01/31/2022 | 03:35pm EST
DUBLIN, Ga., Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morris State Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: MBLU) (the “Company”), the parent of Morris Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $24.0 million for the year-ended December 31, 2021, representing an increase of $6.6 million, or 37.66%, compared to net income of $17.4 million for the year-ended December 31, 2020. The company also announced diluted earnings per share of $11.40 for 2021, representing a 37.35% increase over diluted earnings per share of $8.30 for 2020.
Highlights of the Company’s and Bank’s performance in 2021 include the following:
Growth in net interest income of $5.6 million, representing an increase of 11.52% over 2020
Organic growth in loans of $146 million, or 19.01% exclusive of PPP loans
Return on average assets (Bank) of 1.96%, compared to 1.78% in 2020
Return on average tangible common equity (Bank) of 16.55%, compared with 14.38% in 2020
Net interest margin (Bank) of 4.09% during 2021, down 42 basis points from 2020 amid a challenging rate environment
Growth in tangible book value per share of 15.56%, from $56.04 at the end of 2020 to $64.77 at the end of 2021
Successful lift-out and integration of a team of seasoned commercial and mortgage lenders in the Bulloch County market leading the Company to record more security deeds than any competitor in that market over a 12-month period
Successful upgrade of core banking platform that will enhance our technology services for customers
Efficiency ratio of 50.56% versus 51.52% at the end of 2020
Net charge-offs of 0.09% of average total loans
Continued management of nonperforming assets, down 32 basis points to 0.89% of total loans and other real estate as of 12/31/2021 compared to 12/31/2020.
“I’m very proud of the company’s performance this year. Our team worked hard to complete another round of SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans while continuing to grow core commercial business and consumer mortgage relationships throughout our markets. On a sequential basis, we finished the year strong growing both loans and deposits in the fourth quarter producing strong net interest income capping off a very strong performance for the year,” said Spence Mullis, President and CEO.
The Company’s total shareholders’ equity increased 14.56% to $148.3 million as of December 31, 2021, as compared to $129 million as of December 31, 2020. Tangible book value per share increased to $64.77 as of December 31, 2021, a 15.56% increase or $8.73 per share from December 31, 2020. On January 24, 2022, the board of directors approved an increase in its first quarter dividend to $0.44 per share payable on or about March 15, 2022 to all shareholders of record as of February 15, 2022.
Net interest income before provision for loan losses for the year-ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 was $54.4 million and $48.8 million respectively, an increase of $5.6 million, or 11.52%. The Bank’s net interest margin for the year-ended December 31, 2021 was 4.09%, which was a decline from 4.51% for the year-ended December 31, 2020. The Bank’s cost of funds declined from 0.52% for the year-ended December 31, 2020 to 0.20% for the year-ended December 31, 2021.
“As the Federal Reserve is expected to dial back its accommodative monetary policy via rate hikes and tapering of its net asset purchases in the coming quarters, our management team is focused on offering prudent terms to both our borrowers and depositors and growing non-interest-bearing deposits further in order to maintain a solid net interest margin,” said Mullis.
Provision for loan losses was $2.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, versus $3.6 million for the year ended December 30, 2020. The Bank’s reserve as a percentage of total loans remained at 1.30% for the year ended December 31, 2021, as it was on December 31, 2020. The Bank’s adversely classified coverage ratio was 8.74% as of December 31, 2021, as compared to 8.76% as of December 31, 2020. The Bank’s non-performing assets to total loans and other real estate declined from 1.21% as of December 31, 2020, to 0.89% as of December 31, 2021.
Noninterest expense increased 9.75%, or $2.7 million, to $30.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, versus $28.1 million as of December 31, 2020. Most of this increase was related to salaries and employee benefits as the labor market remains tight.
Forward-looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “could” or “intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, among others, the business and economic conditions; risks related to the integration of acquired businesses and any future acquisitions; changes in management personnel; interest rate risk; ability to execute on planned expansion and organic growth; credit risk and concentrations associated with the Company’s loan portfolio; asset quality and loan charge-offs; inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates management of the Company makes in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates; lack of liquidity; impairment of investment securities, goodwill or other intangible assets; the Company’s risk management strategies; increased competition; system failures or failures to prevent breaches of our network security; changes in federal tax law or policy; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes; and increases in capital requirements. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release.
MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidating Balance Sheet
December 31, 2021
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
Change
% Change
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
162,649,843
$
56,290,263
$
106,359,580
188.95
%
Federal funds sold
14,278,248
93,200,409
(78,922,161
)
-84.68
%
Total cash and cash equivalents
176,928,091
149,490,672
27,437,419
18.35
%
Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks
350,000
350,000
-
0.00
%
Securities available for sale, at fair value
244,979,034
205,427,671
39,551,363
19.25
%
Securities held to maturity, at cost
11,123,253
12,730,837
(1,607,584
)
(12.63
%)
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, restricted, at cost
624,300
899,700
(275,400
)
(30.61
%)
Loans, net of unearned income
926,226,134
837,333,161
88,892,973
10.62
%
Less-allowance for loan losses
(12,008,416
)
(10,781,434
)
(1,226,982
)
11.38
%
Loans, net
914,217,718
826,551,727
87,665,991
10.61
%
Bank premises and equipment, net
14,938,591
15,348,697
(410,106
)
-2.67
%
ROU assets for operating lease, net
1,239,826
641,008
598,818
93.42
%
Goodwill
9,361,704
9,361,770
(66
)
-0.00
%
Intangible assets, net
2,369,390
2,717,311
(347,921
)
-12.80
%
Other real estate and foreclosed assets
5,332,096
141,255
5,190,841
3674.80
%
Accrued interest receivable
4,647,197
4,763,849
(116,652
)
-2.45
%
Cash surrender value of life insurance
13,977,951
13,620,443
357,508
2.62
%
Other assets
11,014,182
7,370,992
3,643,190
49.43
%
Total Assets
$
1,411,103,333
$
1,249,415,932
$
161,687,401
12.94
%
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing
$
337,810,442
$
282,746,775
$
55,063,667
19.47
%
Interest bearing
886,394,003
804,440,237
81,953,766
10.19
%
1,224,204,445
1,087,187,012
137,017,433
12.60
%
Other borrowed funds
28,752,079
28,677,477
74,602
0.26
%
Lease liability for operating lease
1,239,826
641,008
598,818
93.42
%
Accrued interest payable
134,392
269,880
(135,488
)
-50.20
%
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
8,513,648
3,221,471
5,292,177
164.28
%
Total liabilities
1,262,844,390
1,119,996,848
142,847,542
12.75
%
Shareholders' Equity:
Common stock
2,159,148
2,144,766
14,382
0.67
%
Paid in capital surplus
40,349,139
39,292,064
1,057,075
2.69
%
Retained earnings
80,075,546
65,858,082
14,217,464
21.59
%
Current year earnings
23,964,290
17,407,988
6,556,302
37.66
%
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
3,404,364
6,381,381
(2,977,017
)
-46.65
%
Treasury Stock, at cost 51,291
(1,693,544
)
(1,665,197
)
(28,347
)
1.70
%
Total shareholders' equity
148,258,943
129,419,084
18,839,859
14.56
%
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
1,411,103,333
$
1,249,415,932
161,687,401
12.94
%
MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidating Statement of Income
December 31, 2021
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
Change
% Change
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Interest and Dividend Income:
Interest and fees on loans
$
52,043,715
$
50,465,805
$
1,577,910
3.13
%
Interest income on securities
5,895,358
4,015,455
1,879,903
46.82
%
Income on federal funds sold
74,911
103,208
(28,297
)
-27.42
%
Income on time deposits held in other banks
130,572
286,418
(155,846
)
-54.41
%
Other interest and dividend income
177,004
59,919
117,085
195.41
%
Total interest and dividend income
58,321,560
54,930,805
3,390,755
6.17
%
Interest Expense:
Deposits
2,338,787
5,037,818
(2,699,031
)
-53.58
%
Interest on other borrowed funds
1,559,428
1,091,607
467,821
42.86
%
Interest on federal funds purchased
--
72
(72
)
-100.00
%
Total interest expense
3,898,215
6,129,497
(2,231,282
)
-36.40
%
Net interest income before provision for loan losses
54,423,345
48,801,308
5,622,037
11.52
%
Less-provision for loan losses
2,000,000
3,635,000
(1,635,000
)
-44.98
%
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
52,423,345
45,166,308
7,257,037
16.07
%
Noninterest Income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
1,983,721
1,951,399
32,322
1.66
%
Other service charges, commissions and fees
1,600,219
1,282,853
317,366
24.74
%
Gain on sales and calls of securities
299,870
46,323
253,547
547.35
%
Gain on sale of loans
37,683
187,006
(149,323
)
-79.85
%
Gain on sales of premises and equipment
--
4,000
(4,000
)
-100.00
%
Increase in CSV of life insurance
357,508
372,060
(14,552
)
-3.91
%
Other income
380,138
366,850
13,288
3.62
%
Total noninterest income
4,659,139
4,210,491
448,648
10.66
%
Noninterest Expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
18,241,891
16,656,208
1,585,683
9.52
%
Occupancy and equipment expenses, net
2,201,420
2,650,008
(448,588
)
-16.93
%
(Gain) Loss on sales of foreclosed assets and other real estate