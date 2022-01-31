Morris State Bancshares Announces Solid Earnings in 2021 and Increases Quarterly Dividend

DUBLIN, Ga., Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morris State Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: MBLU) (the “Company”), the parent of Morris Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $24.0 million for the year-ended December 31, 2021, representing an increase of $6.6 million, or 37.66%, compared to net income of $17.4 million for the year-ended December 31, 2020. The company also announced diluted earnings per share of $11.40 for 2021, representing a 37.35% increase over diluted earnings per share of $8.30 for 2020.



Highlights of the Company’s and Bank’s performance in 2021 include the following:

Growth in net interest income of $5.6 million, representing an increase of 11.52% over 2020

Organic growth in loans of $146 million, or 19.01% exclusive of PPP loans

Return on average assets (Bank) of 1.96%, compared to 1.78% in 2020

Return on average tangible common equity (Bank) of 16.55%, compared with 14.38% in 2020

Net interest margin (Bank) of 4.09% during 2021, down 42 basis points from 2020 amid a challenging rate environment

Growth in tangible book value per share of 15.56%, from $56.04 at the end of 2020 to $64.77 at the end of 2021

Successful lift-out and integration of a team of seasoned commercial and mortgage lenders in the Bulloch County market leading the Company to record more security deeds than any competitor in that market over a 12-month period

Successful upgrade of core banking platform that will enhance our technology services for customers

Efficiency ratio of 50.56% versus 51.52% at the end of 2020

Net charge-offs of 0.09% of average total loans

Continued management of nonperforming assets, down 32 basis points to 0.89% of total loans and other real estate as of 12/31/2021 compared to 12/31/2020.



“I’m very proud of the company’s performance this year. Our team worked hard to complete another round of SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans while continuing to grow core commercial business and consumer mortgage relationships throughout our markets. On a sequential basis, we finished the year strong growing both loans and deposits in the fourth quarter producing strong net interest income capping off a very strong performance for the year,” said Spence Mullis, President and CEO.

The Company’s total shareholders’ equity increased 14.56% to $148.3 million as of December 31, 2021, as compared to $129 million as of December 31, 2020. Tangible book value per share increased to $64.77 as of December 31, 2021, a 15.56% increase or $8.73 per share from December 31, 2020. On January 24, 2022, the board of directors approved an increase in its first quarter dividend to $0.44 per share payable on or about March 15, 2022 to all shareholders of record as of February 15, 2022.

Net interest income before provision for loan losses for the year-ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 was $54.4 million and $48.8 million respectively, an increase of $5.6 million, or 11.52%. The Bank’s net interest margin for the year-ended December 31, 2021 was 4.09%, which was a decline from 4.51% for the year-ended December 31, 2020. The Bank’s cost of funds declined from 0.52% for the year-ended December 31, 2020 to 0.20% for the year-ended December 31, 2021.

“As the Federal Reserve is expected to dial back its accommodative monetary policy via rate hikes and tapering of its net asset purchases in the coming quarters, our management team is focused on offering prudent terms to both our borrowers and depositors and growing non-interest-bearing deposits further in order to maintain a solid net interest margin,” said Mullis.

Provision for loan losses was $2.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, versus $3.6 million for the year ended December 30, 2020. The Bank’s reserve as a percentage of total loans remained at 1.30% for the year ended December 31, 2021, as it was on December 31, 2020. The Bank’s adversely classified coverage ratio was 8.74% as of December 31, 2021, as compared to 8.76% as of December 31, 2020. The Bank’s non-performing assets to total loans and other real estate declined from 1.21% as of December 31, 2020, to 0.89% as of December 31, 2021.

Noninterest expense increased 9.75%, or $2.7 million, to $30.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, versus $28.1 million as of December 31, 2020. Most of this increase was related to salaries and employee benefits as the labor market remains tight.



Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “could” or “intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, among others, the business and economic conditions; risks related to the integration of acquired businesses and any future acquisitions; changes in management personnel; interest rate risk; ability to execute on planned expansion and organic growth; credit risk and concentrations associated with the Company’s loan portfolio; asset quality and loan charge-offs; inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates management of the Company makes in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates; lack of liquidity; impairment of investment securities, goodwill or other intangible assets; the Company’s risk management strategies; increased competition; system failures or failures to prevent breaches of our network security; changes in federal tax law or policy; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes; and increases in capital requirements. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release.

MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidating Balance Sheet December 31, 2021 December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 Change % Change (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 162,649,843 $ 56,290,263 $ 106,359,580 188.95 % Federal funds sold 14,278,248 93,200,409 (78,922,161 ) -84.68 % Total cash and cash equivalents 176,928,091 149,490,672 27,437,419 18.35 % Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks 350,000 350,000 - 0.00 % Securities available for sale, at fair value 244,979,034 205,427,671 39,551,363 19.25 % Securities held to maturity, at cost 11,123,253 12,730,837 (1,607,584 ) (12.63 %) Federal Home Loan Bank stock, restricted, at cost 624,300 899,700 (275,400 ) (30.61 %) Loans, net of unearned income 926,226,134 837,333,161 88,892,973 10.62 % Less-allowance for loan losses (12,008,416 ) (10,781,434 ) (1,226,982 ) 11.38 % Loans, net 914,217,718 826,551,727 87,665,991 10.61 % Bank premises and equipment, net 14,938,591 15,348,697 (410,106 ) -2.67 % ROU assets for operating lease, net 1,239,826 641,008 598,818 93.42 % Goodwill 9,361,704 9,361,770 (66 ) -0.00 % Intangible assets, net 2,369,390 2,717,311 (347,921 ) -12.80 % Other real estate and foreclosed assets 5,332,096 141,255 5,190,841 3674.80 % Accrued interest receivable 4,647,197 4,763,849 (116,652 ) -2.45 % Cash surrender value of life insurance 13,977,951 13,620,443 357,508 2.62 % Other assets 11,014,182 7,370,992 3,643,190 49.43 % Total Assets $ 1,411,103,333 $ 1,249,415,932 $ 161,687,401 12.94 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 337,810,442 $ 282,746,775 $ 55,063,667 19.47 % Interest bearing 886,394,003 804,440,237 81,953,766 10.19 % 1,224,204,445 1,087,187,012 137,017,433 12.60 % Other borrowed funds 28,752,079 28,677,477 74,602 0.26 % Lease liability for operating lease 1,239,826 641,008 598,818 93.42 % Accrued interest payable 134,392 269,880 (135,488 ) -50.20 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities 8,513,648 3,221,471 5,292,177 164.28 % Total liabilities 1,262,844,390 1,119,996,848 142,847,542 12.75 % Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 2,159,148 2,144,766 14,382 0.67 % Paid in capital surplus 40,349,139 39,292,064 1,057,075 2.69 % Retained earnings 80,075,546 65,858,082 14,217,464 21.59 % Current year earnings 23,964,290 17,407,988 6,556,302 37.66 % Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 3,404,364 6,381,381 (2,977,017 ) -46.65 % Treasury Stock, at cost 51,291 (1,693,544 ) (1,665,197 ) (28,347 ) 1.70 % Total shareholders' equity 148,258,943 129,419,084 18,839,859 14.56 % Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,411,103,333 $ 1,249,415,932 161,687,401 12.94 %





MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidating Statement of Income December 31, 2021 December 31, December 31,

2021 2020 Change % Change (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest and Dividend Income: Interest and fees on loans $ 52,043,715 $ 50,465,805 $ 1,577,910 3.13 % Interest income on securities 5,895,358 4,015,455 1,879,903 46.82 % Income on federal funds sold 74,911 103,208 (28,297 ) -27.42 % Income on time deposits held in other banks 130,572 286,418 (155,846 ) -54.41 % Other interest and dividend income 177,004 59,919 117,085 195.41 % Total interest and dividend income 58,321,560 54,930,805 3,390,755 6.17 % Interest Expense: Deposits 2,338,787 5,037,818 (2,699,031 ) -53.58 % Interest on other borrowed funds 1,559,428 1,091,607 467,821 42.86 % Interest on federal funds purchased -- 72 (72 ) -100.00 % Total interest expense 3,898,215 6,129,497 (2,231,282 ) -36.40 % Net interest income before provision for loan losses 54,423,345 48,801,308 5,622,037 11.52 % Less-provision for loan losses 2,000,000 3,635,000 (1,635,000 ) -44.98 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 52,423,345 45,166,308 7,257,037 16.07 % Noninterest Income: Service charges on deposit accounts 1,983,721 1,951,399 32,322 1.66 % Other service charges, commissions and fees 1,600,219 1,282,853 317,366 24.74 % Gain on sales and calls of securities 299,870 46,323 253,547 547.35 % Gain on sale of loans 37,683 187,006 (149,323 ) -79.85 % Gain on sales of premises and equipment -- 4,000 (4,000 ) -100.00 % Increase in CSV of life insurance 357,508 372,060 (14,552 ) -3.91 % Other income 380,138 366,850 13,288 3.62 % Total noninterest income 4,659,139 4,210,491 448,648 10.66 % Noninterest Expense: Salaries and employee benefits 18,241,891 16,656,208 1,585,683 9.52 % Occupancy and equipment expenses, net 2,201,420 2,650,008 (448,588 ) -16.93 % (Gain) Loss on sales of foreclosed assets and other real estate (2,610 ) 74,094 (76,704 ) -103.52 % Other expenses 10,413,609 8,732,695 1,680,914 19.25 % Total noninterest expense 30,854,310 28,113,005 2,741,305 9.75 % Income Before Income Taxes 26,228,174 21,263,794 4,964,380 23.35 % Provision for income taxes 2,263,886 3,855,806 (1,591,920 ) -41.29 % Net Income $ 23,964,288 $ 17,407,988 $ 6,556,300 37.66 % Earnings per common share: Basic $ 11.40 $ 8.30 $ 3.10 37.35 % Diluted $ 11.40 $ 8.30 $ 3.10 37.35 %



