Morrow Bank ASA: Updated company presentation - a scalable banking platform, strong value drivers and attractive value creation potential

Morrow Bank, a specialised Nordic consumer finance bank, today released an

updated company presentation which will be presented on Wednesday this week.



Highlights:

• 2024 strategic targets exceeded following a successful turnaround

• Optimising core banking processes and partnering with specialists

• Growing in the most profitable markets

• Improving cost efficiency demonstrating scalability

• Positive macro-outlook across the Nordics

• On track for 2025 growth and value creation targets

• Value upside in structural opportunities



CEO Øyvind Oanes and CFO Eirik Holtedahl will present Morrow Bank at Investorweb

on 19 June at 13:00 CEST, followed by a Q&A session. Link to the presentation:

ir.investorweb.no/MOBA



The presentation will also be made available on the company's investor webpage.



For further information, please contact:

Eirik Holtedahl, CFO

tel: +47 96912291

email: ir@morrowbank.com



About Morrow Bank ASA

Morrow Bank is a Nordic niche bank offering personal loans, credit cards and

deposit accounts to consumers. The target group is creditworthy individuals with

stable personal finances and no payment remarks. Credit risk is managed largely

by automated processes for credit assessment and underwriting. The Bank has a

diversified and balanced distribution model utilizing both public and

proprietary channels. Operational efficiency and low cost are a foundation for

Morrow Bank and are enabled by centralized operations, modern systems and

digital set-up.



To learn more, visit ir.morrowbank.com





More information:

