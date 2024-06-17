Morrow Bank ASA: Updated company presentation – a scalable banking platform, strong value drivers and attractive value creation potential
June 17, 2024 at 01:08 am EDT
Share
Morrow Bank ASA: Updated company presentation - a scalable banking platform, strong value drivers and attractive value creation potential
17 Jun 2024 07:00 CEST
Subscribe
Issuer
Morrow Bank ASA
Morrow Bank, a specialised Nordic consumer finance bank, today released an
updated company presentation which will be presented on Wednesday this week.
Highlights:
• 2024 strategic targets exceeded following a successful turnaround
• Optimising core banking processes and partnering with specialists
• Growing in the most profitable markets
• Improving cost efficiency demonstrating scalability
• Positive macro-outlook across the Nordics
• On track for 2025 growth and value creation targets
• Value upside in structural opportunities
CEO Øyvind Oanes and CFO Eirik Holtedahl will present Morrow Bank at Investorweb
on 19 June at 13:00 CEST, followed by a Q&A session. Link to the presentation:
ir.investorweb.no/MOBA
The presentation will also be made available on the company's investor webpage.
For further information, please contact:
Eirik Holtedahl, CFO
tel: +47 96912291
email: ir@morrowbank.com
About Morrow Bank ASA
Morrow Bank is a Nordic niche bank offering personal loans, credit cards and
deposit accounts to consumers. The target group is creditworthy individuals with
stable personal finances and no payment remarks. Credit risk is managed largely
by automated processes for credit assessment and underwriting. The Bank has a
diversified and balanced distribution model utilizing both public and
proprietary channels. Operational efficiency and low cost are a foundation for
Morrow Bank and are enabled by centralized operations, modern systems and
digital set-up.
To learn more, visit ir.morrowbank.com
More information:
Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site
621610_Morrow Bank - company presentation - June 2024.pdf
Source
Morrow Bank ASA
Provider
Oslo Børs Newspoint
Company Name
MORROW BANK ASA, Komplett Bank ASA 20/PERP FRN C HYBRID, Komplett Bank ASA 21/31 FRN C SUB, Morrow Bank ASA 23/33 FRN C SUB
Morrow Bank ASA, formerly Komplett Bank ASA, is a Norway-based bank offering convenient payment and financing products to consumers. The Bank is focused on creating value for its customers by offering flexible, convenient financing solutions through efficient, customer friendly processes. Operational efficiency and low cost are foundations for the bank and is enabled by centralized operations, modern systems, and digital set-up. The Bank is pursuing a growth strategy based on geographical and product-wise diversification and expansion. The product portfolio includes consumer loans, credit cards, point-of-sales finance solutions, and high-yield deposit accounts. The Bank operates in Norway, Sweden and Finland.