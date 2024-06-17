Morrow Bank ASA: Updated company presentation - a scalable banking platform, strong value drivers and attractive value creation potential

17 Jun 2024 07:00 CEST

Morrow Bank ASA

Morrow Bank, a specialised Nordic consumer finance bank, today released an
updated company presentation which will be presented on Wednesday this week.

Highlights:
• 2024 strategic targets exceeded following a successful turnaround
• Optimising core banking processes and partnering with specialists
• Growing in the most profitable markets
• Improving cost efficiency demonstrating scalability
• Positive macro-outlook across the Nordics
• On track for 2025 growth and value creation targets
• Value upside in structural opportunities

CEO Øyvind Oanes and CFO Eirik Holtedahl will present Morrow Bank at Investorweb
on 19 June at 13:00 CEST, followed by a Q&A session. Link to the presentation:
ir.investorweb.no/MOBA

The presentation will also be made available on the company's investor webpage.

For further information, please contact:
Eirik Holtedahl, CFO
tel: +47 96912291
email: ir@morrowbank.com

About Morrow Bank ASA
Morrow Bank is a Nordic niche bank offering personal loans, credit cards and
deposit accounts to consumers. The target group is creditworthy individuals with
stable personal finances and no payment remarks. Credit risk is managed largely
by automated processes for credit assessment and underwriting. The Bank has a
diversified and balanced distribution model utilizing both public and
proprietary channels. Operational efficiency and low cost are a foundation for
Morrow Bank and are enabled by centralized operations, modern systems and
digital set-up.

To learn more, visit ir.morrowbank.com

621610_Morrow Bank - company presentation - June 2024.pdf

Morrow Bank ASA

Oslo Børs Newspoint

MORROW BANK ASA, Komplett Bank ASA 20/PERP FRN C HYBRID, Komplett Bank ASA 21/31 FRN C SUB, Morrow Bank ASA 23/33 FRN C SUB

NO0010694029, NO0010886542, NO0010941131, NO0012909235

MOBA

Oslo BørsNordic Alternative Bond Market

  Original Link
  Permalink

Morrow Bank ASA published this content on 17 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2024 05:07:06 UTC.