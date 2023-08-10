- Home
10 Aug 2023 H1 and Q2 Results 2023Improving efficiency and solid overall performance
Morrow Bank continues to strengthen its operational efficiency and delivered solid results in the second quarter. To maintain a healthy balance between growth and credit risk, the Bank will reduce the growth pace in the near term and continue to adjust credit policies in response to a more challenging macroeconomic environment. The outlook for Nordic consumer finance remains favourable in the medium- to long-term, and the Bank continues to deliver on its improvement efforts targeting to produce an annual growth rate of around 10% and a return on target equity above 12%. Highlights of the quarter: Solid growth and stable net yield
Further improved cost/income, increased credit losses
Reducing growth in H2 amid a more challenging macroeconomic picture
The interim report and presentation are available onReports and presentations page
- 3% loan balance growth vs. Q1 (15% growth YTD)
- Stable net yield; total income up almost 15% vs. Q1
- Higher market interest rate trajectory to pressure margins in H2
- Cost/income ratio of 31% (vs. 35% in Q1), in line with the year-end target of 30%
- Loan loss ratio of 4.8% (3.9%) driven by a change in customer payment behaviour
- Stable profitability; PAT at MNOK 41 and ROE of 8% (8%)
- Further tightening of credit policies and close dialogue with customers
- Some downside risk seen vs. normalized loan loss ratio of 4-5%, hence H2 2023 profits expected below H1 2023 levels
- Solid capital position with CET1 ratio of 20.6% (19.4%) vs. 17.9% requirement
