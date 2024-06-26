Increase of Share Capital Registered

26 Jun 2024 10:33 CEST

Issuer

Morrow Bank ASA

Share capital increase by monetary contribution related to exercise of share
options by employees to subscribe for 105,310 shares and resolution to increase
the share capital dated 20 June 2024 has today been registered with the
Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. The share options are exercised in
accordance with the terms of the employee stock option plan. Following the
issuance of the new shares, the share capital of Morrow Bank ASA is NOK
229,770,786 consisting of 229,770,786 shares, each of par value NOK 1.00.

Source

Morrow Bank ASA

