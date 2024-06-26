Morrow Bank : Increase of Share Capital Registered
June 26, 2024 at 04:38 am EDT
Increase of Share Capital Registered
26 Jun 2024 10:33 CEST
Share capital increase by monetary contribution related to exercise of share
options by employees to subscribe for 105,310 shares and resolution to increase
the share capital dated 20 June 2024 has today been registered with the
Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. The share options are exercised in
accordance with the terms of the employee stock option plan. Following the
issuance of the new shares, the share capital of Morrow Bank ASA is NOK
229,770,786 consisting of 229,770,786 shares, each of par value NOK 1.00.
Morrow Bank ASA, formerly Komplett Bank ASA, is a Norway-based bank offering convenient payment and financing products to consumers. The Bank is focused on creating value for its customers by offering flexible, convenient financing solutions through efficient, customer friendly processes. Operational efficiency and low cost are foundations for the bank and is enabled by centralized operations, modern systems, and digital set-up. The Bank is pursuing a growth strategy based on geographical and product-wise diversification and expansion. The product portfolio includes consumer loans, credit cards, point-of-sales finance solutions, and high-yield deposit accounts. The Bank operates in Norway, Sweden and Finland.