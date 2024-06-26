Increase of Share Capital Registered

Share capital increase by monetary contribution related to exercise of share

options by employees to subscribe for 105,310 shares and resolution to increase

the share capital dated 20 June 2024 has today been registered with the

Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. The share options are exercised in

accordance with the terms of the employee stock option plan. Following the

issuance of the new shares, the share capital of Morrow Bank ASA is NOK

229,770,786 consisting of 229,770,786 shares, each of par value NOK 1.00.





More information:

