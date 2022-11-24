Morses Club : H1 FY23 Interim Results - Presentation

Company Update

Tightened lending criteria over the last six months has led to reduced lending and will continue to impact revenue and profitability in H2 FY23.

Continuing to work with key stakeholders to pursue a potential Scheme of Arrangement to provide a more equitable outcome for our customers.

Pausing of processing of all new unaffordable lending claims effective from 11 August.

Reshaping the HCC business to draw a line under redress complaints - creating a product blueprint to serve our customers and address a market which will continue to grow in the current economic climate.