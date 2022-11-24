Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Morses Club PLC
  News
  Summary
    MCL   GB00BZ6C4F71

MORSES CLUB PLC

(MCL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:28 2022-11-24 am EST
2.580 GBX   -7.36%
04:14aMorses Club : H1 FY23 Interim Results - Presentation
PU
03:50aGilt Sale Scheme 'Runs in the Background', Says BOE Economist, Pill
DJ
02:10aEarnings Flash (MCL.L) MORSES CLUB Posts Fiscal H1 Loss GBX-12.39
MT
Morses Club : H1 FY23 Interim Results - Presentation

11/24/2022 | 04:14am EST
2023 Interim Results

Gary Marshall - CEO Graeme Campbell - CFO

24 November 2022

Company Update

  • Tightened lending criteria over the last six months has led to reduced lending and will continue to impact revenue and profitability in H2 FY23.
  • Continuing to work with key stakeholders to pursue a potential Scheme of Arrangement to provide a more equitable outcome for our customers.
  • Pausing of processing of all new unaffordable lending claims effective from 11 August.
  • Reshaping the HCC business to draw a line under redress complaints - creating a product blueprint to serve our customers and address a market which will continue to grow in the current economic climate.
  • Working with funders to secure funding in line with the future operating model of the business.

RESHAPED FOCUS, AMBITION AND COMMITMENT TO THE SECTOR

HCC

Digital

The only HCC provider of scale in

Core digital expertise with

the UK

customer-centric focus - 94%

Stable customer base, despite the

customer experience score

changes to the sector

Lending constrained in line with

95% customer satisfaction

funding levels

Loyal team committed to the sector

Digital technology capability

Blending the best of

Turnaround phase complete with

stable lending platform

behavioural/digital

knowledge

We play a vital role in providing loans to a large and increasingly underserved UK demographic -

the highest inflation levels in 40 years, the cost of living crisis, and weak economic outlook are likely2 to drive more customers into the sector

Section 01

Potential Scheme of Arrangement

Progress on the Scheme of Arrangement

  • Customer committee now in place (over 6000 customers contacted, with 8 participants as planned).
  • Customer committee Chair - Jamie Drummond-Smith appointed.
  • Customer committee meetings held to discuss the detail of the potential Scheme.
  • Draft Practice Statement letter in development.
  • Skilled person review of Scheme methodology and go-forward business proposition.
  • Development of detailed communications plan in preparation for customer launch.

4

Regulatory Engagement

  • In pursuing a potential Scheme, the Company is working closely with the FCA.

Agreeing the Claims

Approving the credit policies

that underpin the 'go-

Supporting the Scheme 'deal'

Methodology

forward' business proposition

Considering the independent 'skilled-person'

review and subsequent report

Informed by the Customer

recommendations

Committee

  • The Company maintains an effective working relationship with the FCA.
  • We continue to provide FCA and FOS with detail around the Scheme and the go-forward business proposition.
  • The Company has clear plans for addressing the requirements of Consumer Duty.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Morses Club plc published this content on 24 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 09:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
