  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Morses Club PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCL   GB00BZ6C4F71

MORSES CLUB PLC

(MCL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/12 11:35:03 am
82.6 GBX   +1.35%
02:25aMORSES CLUB : Lender Morses plans new holding company as part of reorganisation
RE
02:11aMORSES CLUB : Corporate restructure
PU
06/22FTSE 100 Closes Higher Amid Gains for Oil
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Morses Club : Lender Morses plans new holding company as part of reorganisation

08/13/2021
Aug 13 (Reuters) - British subprime lender Morses Club outlined a reorganisation proposal on Friday under which it plans to introduce a new AIM-listed holding company called U Money Plc.

The company, which has a 130-year history, said shareholders will get the same number of U Money shares as the current number of Morses shares they hold.

Morses' shares will be delisted from London's junior market AIM and U Money is expected to start trading under the ticker "UMY" on Oct. 12.

Morses, which lends to people who do not make the cut to get a loan from a mainstream bank, said U Money will operate as a service company supporting the two main segments, Morses Club and Shelby Finance. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 112 M 154 M 154 M
Net income 2022 6,75 M 9,32 M 9,32 M
Net Debt 2022 6,00 M 8,29 M 8,29 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 4,33%
Capitalization 109 M 151 M 151 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 560
Free-Float 60,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 82,60 GBX
Average target price 88,75 GBX
Spread / Average Target 7,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Mark Smith Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Graeme James Campbell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Stephen Ashley Karle Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Gary Marshall Chief Operating Officer & Director
Joanne Carolyn Lake Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MORSES CLUB PLC67.38%151
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%50 176
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL48.72%29 408
ORIX CORPORATION31.21%22 762
PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED90.17%8 732
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED19.23%7 820