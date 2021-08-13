Morses Club : Lender Morses plans new holding company as part of reorganisation

Aug 13 (Reuters) - British subprime lender Morses Club
outlined a reorganisation proposal on Friday under
which it plans to introduce a new AIM-listed holding company
called U Money Plc.
The company, which has a 130-year history, said shareholders
will get the same number of U Money shares as the current number
of Morses shares they hold.
Morses' shares will be delisted from London's junior market
AIM and U Money is expected to start trading under the ticker
"UMY" on Oct. 12.
Morses, which lends to people who do not make the cut to get
a loan from a mainstream bank, said U Money will operate as a
service company supporting the two main segments, Morses Club
and Shelby Finance.
