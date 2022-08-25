Log in
    MCL   GB00BZ6C4F71

MORSES CLUB PLC

(MCL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:40 2022-08-25 am EDT
5.440 GBX   -6.21%
10:38aMORSES CLUB : Preliminary Results 2021/22 - Presentation
PU
07:31aFTSE 100 Index Climbs on Oil, Mining Stocks
DJ
02:11aEarnings Flash (MCL.L) MORSES CLUB Posts FY22 Loss GBX-25.03
MT
Morses Club : Preliminary Results 2021/22 - Presentation

08/25/2022 | 10:38am EDT
2022 Full Year Results

Gary Marshall - CEO Graeme Campbell - CFO

25 August 2022

Company Update

  • Renewed focus on the different opportunities which exist for each division. Considerable challenge in HCC business due to continued high level of customer claims from CMCs.
  • Tightened lending criteria over the last six months has led to reduced lending and will impact revenue and profitability in FY23.
  • Working with key stakeholders to pursue a potential Scheme of Arrangement to provide a more equitable outcome for our customers.
  • Pausing of processing of all new unaffordable lending claims effective from 11 August.
  • Reshaping the HCC business to draw a line under redress complaints - creating a product blueprint to serve our customers and address a market which will continue to grow in the current economic climate.
  • Working with funders, who remain supportive, to secure funding in line with the future operating model of the business.
    RESHAPED FOCUS, AMBITION AND COMMITMENT TO THE SECTOR

HCC

Digital

The only HCC provider of scale in

Delivered profit in Jan/Feb FY22

the UK

Core digital expertise with

Stable customer base, despite the

customer-centric focus - 92%

changes to the sector

customer experience score

97% customer satisfaction

Significant opportunity for growth

Loyal team committed to the sector

Digital technology capability

Blending the best of

Turnaround phase complete with

behavioural/digital

stable lending platform

knowledge

We have a strong commitment to the non-standard credit

2

sector and supporting customers to access regulated credit

Section 01

Potential Scheme of Arrangement

Potential Scheme of Arrangement

What is a Scheme of Arrangement?

  • A Scheme of Arrangement is a Court-approved arrangement to identify 'special' creditors - in our case customers and to deal with redress claims.
  • Subject to a majority vote from customers.
  • Defined eligibility and period of time in which to make a claim.
  • Formal communication to eligible customers using a practice statement letter.
  • Subject to approval - Morses Club is working with external advisors to ensure that the detail of any Scheme complies with regulatory guidance.

Benefits of a potential Scheme

  • Provides the most equitable outcome for customers.
  • Ensures that the Company can move on, continuing to trade, without the uncertainty of continued redress claims.
  • Preserves the value of the trading business - deals with the cost of complaints and removes the risk of ongoing liabilities.
  • As part of any consideration for a potential Scheme, and redress liabilities, the Company has taken a provision in its FY22 accounts accordingly

4

Next Steps - Potential Scheme of

Arrangement

Where are we currently?

  • Board is reviewing the detail of the option around a potential Scheme of Arrangement.
  • Will help to draw a line under uncertainty around the redress claims liability in the HCC division.
  • Customer Committee in process of being set up with customer nominations invited.
  • Committee Chairman appointed - Jamie Drummond-Smith.
  • Announced pausing in processing of all new unaffordable lending claims in the HCC division effective from 11 August.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Morses Club plc published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 14:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
