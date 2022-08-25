Morses Club : Preliminary Results 2021/22 - Presentation

Renewed focus on the different opportunities which exist for each division. Considerable challenge in HCC business due to continued high level of customer claims from CMCs.

Tightened lending criteria over the last six months has led to reduced lending and will impact revenue and profitability in FY23.

Working with key stakeholders to pursue a potential Scheme of Arrangement to provide a more equitable outcome for our customers.

Pausing of processing of all new unaffordable lending claims effective from 11 August.

Reshaping the HCC business to draw a line under redress complaints - creating a product blueprint to serve our customers and address a market which will continue to grow in the current economic climate.