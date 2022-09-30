Morses Club : Trading update

30 September 2022

Morses Club PLC

Trading Update

Morses Club PLC ("Morses Club", the "Company" or, together with its subsidiary undertakings, the "Group"), an established provider of non-standard credit services, provides the following update on trading for the 26-week period ending 27 August 2022.

Trading

Following the Company announcements on 20 July 2022 and 11 August 2022 regarding the Board's decision to pursue the potential use of a Scheme of Arrangement (the "Scheme") to deal with customer redress claims for unaffordable lending against the Company and the steps taken to pause the processing of all new redress claims for unaffordable lending from 11 August in the Home Collected Credit ("HCC") division, the Company's trading performance has continued to be impacted by the level of claims in the HCC division made prior to 11 August. This has meant that the Company continues to be materially loss-making, with the additional impact of constraining available cash to generate future revenue. This has led to a reduction in lending volumes and customer numbers in both the HCC and Digital divisions in order to ensure that the Company can continue to operate as a going concern whilst it pursues a potential Scheme of Arrangement with its stakeholders to ensure the most equitable outcome for its customers.

Digital

Customer numbers in the Digital division for short-term and long-term lending products have decreased by 37% since the beginning of the financial year and the customer base now stands at c. 24,500 (FY22: 39,000). The credit issued in the period was £10.2m, which is 64% below the same period in the prior year. As a consequence, the gross loan book has reduced to £14.3m (FY22 £23.8m) which is 40% lower than at FY22 year-end. However, lending volumes in H1 FY23 were at 32.1k (HY22: 30.6k), 5% ahead of prior year. Although the lending levels were reduced, collection performance was strong at 5% ahead of the same period in the prior year. Impairment as a percentage of revenue was 42%, which is below the guidance range of 45% - 55% of revenue (FY22 67.6%) due to the reduction in the size of the loan book. The customer experience score for the division has increased to 94% (FY22: 92%).

Home Collected Credit

The HCC division has continued to adapt to a digitalised and structurally changing HCC sector. Customer numbers have reduced to c. 116,000 (FY22: 143,000), a reduction of 19%. Despite the reduction in customer numbers, credit issued for the division was £34.9m (HY22: £53.1m) which is 34% below the same period in the prior year. Sales volumes for H1 were 72.8k, (HY22: 134.2k). The gross loan book now stands at £67.7m, which is a reduction of 30% from FY22 year-end, (FY22: £96.7m). This is due to a further tightening of credit policy in H1 and the continued focus on ensuring quality of lending, despite the continued challenge of previous claim levels for the division. Collection performance has remained strong at 73% (FY22: 76%), and impairment at 15% is below the guidance range of 21% - 26% due to the reduction in the size of the loan book. 69% of all lending in the division is now cashless (FY22: 66%) and 82% of the HCC division customers are registered for the online

