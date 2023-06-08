Smoove provides Mortgage Advice with conveyancing services

Smoove PLC - Thame, England-based provider of online services for conveyancing and financial intermediary markets - Signs strategic agreement with Mortgage Advice Bureau Holdings PLC to provide conveyancing comparison and related home-buying support services. The deal also includes DigitalMove onboarding for Mortgage Advice customers, so they can interact with their chosen professional specialists.

Smoove Chief Executive Officer Jesper With-Fogstrup says: "The MAB team's passion for improving the end-to-end home moving experience is clear and connecting our systems, including DigitalMove, will provide that. MAB brokers will have access to our panel of more than 70 audited and benchmarked conveyancing firms. Our mission is to make the home moving process better for everyone, and this partnership is an important step on that journey."

Current stock price: 43.81 pence, up 4.3% in London on Thursday afternoon

12-month change: down 32%

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.